Payne, a winner of two Players Championship titles, joined Arron Monk and Graham Usher in coming through UK Qualifying School to secure automatic Tour Cards as he took victory on Day Three in Milton Keynes.

The former UK Open quarter-finalist failed to pick up a solitary point on Thursday or Friday, but he returned to winning ways in sensational style at the Marshall Arena.

He came through gruelling early tussles against Mark Challenger and Andy Boulton to move through to round three, where he averaged 99 in a whitewash win over Ryan Furness to continue his charge.

The 29-year-old also accounted for Mark McGeeney and Conan Whitehead to book a last four clash against Graham Hall, where he produced some late fireworks to progress.

Payne was the last player to achieve perfection at Qualifying School 12 months ago, and he almost repeated the feat against Hall, missing double 12 for the nine-darter before wrapping up victory in 10 darts.

This set up a crunch clash against former Tour Card Holder Chris Quantock, and Payne underlined his battling qualities with a fine comeback win, recovering from 5-3 down to prevail with legs of 13 and 15 darts in the closing stages.

2012 World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton and Women’s World Matchplay winner Fallon Sherrock both remain in contention following runs to the last 16 at the Marshall Arena.

Meanwhile, at European Qualifying School, former World Matchplay semi-finalist De Zwaan performed magnificently in Kalkar to secure an immediate return to the PDC circuit, having dropped out of the world's top 64 following the Cazoo World Darts Championship.

The Dutchman relinquished just 14 legs in his seven matches at Wunderland, defeating his compatriot Maik Kuivenhoven 6-3 in Saturday’s showpiece to seal the deal.

Ronny Huybrechts is poised to rejoin younger brother Kim on the PDC circuit after following up his run to Thursday’s final with another strong showing.

2023 PDC Qualifying Schools Final Stage

European Final Stage Day Three

Last 16

Richard Veenstra 6-2 Karel Sedlacek

Ronny Huybrechts 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Daniel Klose 6-4 Jacob Taylor

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Jeroen Caron

Alex Spellman 6-2 Gian van Veen

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-2 Pascal Rupprecht

Arjan Konterman 6-3 Benjamin Pratnemer

Ryan De Vreede 6-4 Davy Proosten

Quarter-finals

Ronny Huybrechts 6-5 Richard Veenstra

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Daniel Klose

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-2 Alex Spellman

Arjan Konterman 6-1 Ryan De Vreede

Semi-finals

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-2 Ronny Huybrechts

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-1 Arjan Konterman

Final

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

UK Final Stage Day Three

Last 16

Chris Quantock 6-3 Tommy Morris

Lewis Gurney 6-3 Adam Warner

Dylan Slevin 6-2 Michael Flynn

Keegan Brown 6-4 Callum Goffin

Conan Whitehead 6-3 Andy Hamilton

Josh Payne 6-2 Mark McGeeney

Graham Hall 6-4 Stephen Burton

Lee Evans 6-3 Fallon Sherrock

Quarter-finals

Chris Quantock 6-3 Lewis Gurney

Dylan Slevin 6-3 Keegan Brown

Josh Payne 6-4 Conan Whitehead

Graham Hall 6-2 Lee Evans

Semi-finals

Chris Quantock 6-4 Dylan Slevin

Josh Payne 6-3 Graham Hall

Final

Josh Payne 6-5 Chris Quantock

