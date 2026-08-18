Darts results: Jonny Clayton stuns Gerwyn Price to win the New Zealand Darts Masters

Jonny Clayton produced a devastating display of finishing to defeat his fellow countryman Gerwyn Price 8-4 and clinch his maiden SkyCity New Zealand Darts Masters crown on Saturday.
The Welshman celebrated his second World Series of Darts title with a trio of superb performances on Finals Day in Auckland, overcoming Gian van Veen, James Wade and Price to take the title.
Clayton succumbed to Price in the 2022 showpiece back in Hamilton, although he gained revenge against his World Cup partner in front of an incredible 5,000 fans at the Spark Arena.
The 51-year-old was irrepressible in the opening stages of Saturday’s showpiece, converting 72, 158, 80 and 62 checkouts to establish a commanding 5-1 cushion.
Clayton capitalised on some errant doubling from Price to extend his lead to 7-1, before defying a three-leg flurry from his compatriot to seal the deal with a magnificent 124 checkout on the bull.
“It was great to play in the final with my World Cup partner,” reflected Clayton, who recovered from 4-2 down to edge past Haupai Puha on Friday.
“It just shows that two rugby boys can play darts, and to play against each other in the world of rugby here in New Zealand, I’ve got a smile on my face.
“I really enjoyed that. It’s 1-1 now, so next year - winner takes all!
“I’m looking forward to Wollongong next week. Hopefully the sun will shine on me and I can lift another trophy!”
Clayton began Saturday’s action with an impressive 6-3 success against top seed Gian van Veen, converting six of his seven attempts at double to cap off a clinical performance.
The world number five was similarly ruthless in his semi-final demolition of James Wade, averaging just shy of 99 and pinning 70% of his attempts at double to complete a 7-2 thumping.
Price, meanwhile, swept aside Australian duo Damon Heta and Raymond Smith to book his place in a first World Series final of 2026, having eased past Mark Cleaver in Friday’s opening round.
“I wasn’t great there. I missed a load of doubles, but take nothing away from Jonny - he played brilliantly,” conceded Price.
“For me, just to win one game this week was fantastic with everything I’ve gone through.
“To get to a final is a big tap on my back, and I’ll be even better next week in Australia.”
Earlier in the night, Smith prevailed in his all-Australian quarter-final against Adam Leek, averaging almost 97 and converting 60% of his attempts at double to cap off a polished display.
The evening’s other quarter-final clash saw Wade win through a topsy-turvy clash against Josh Rock, producing a 12-dart break to seal his place in a second New Zealand Darts Masters semi-final.
New Zealand Darts Masters Results
Round One
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Mark Cleaver
- Adam Leek 6-5 Ross Smith
- James Wade 6-0 Kayden Milne
- Josh Rock 6-4 Simon Whitlock
- Gian van Veen 6-1 Jonny Tata
- Jonny Clayton 6-5 Haupai Puha
- Damon Heta 6-4 Ben Robb
- Raymond Smith 6-2 Stephen Bunting
Quarter-Finals
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Gian van Veen
- James Wade 6-4 Josh Rock
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Damon Heta
- Raymond Smith 6-3 Adam Leek
Semi-Finals
- Jonny Clayton 7-2 James Wade
- Gerwyn Price 7-2 Raymond Smith
Final
- Jonny Clayton 8-4 Gerwyn Price
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