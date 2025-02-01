Darts results: Jonny Clayton produces standout display; Luke Littler eases through

Jonny Clayton produced a breathtaking display to move through to the Winmau World Masters second round on Friday evening, as Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen also celebrated opening round wins in Milton Keynes.

Day two of the revamped World Masters saw the remaining eight first round ties take place at Arena MK, as Clayton registered his highest televised average to defeat Martin Schindler. The Welshman averaged 112.77 to deny German number one Schindler in an astonishing contest, landing five 180s and converting 66% of his attempts at double in the process. Clayton produced winning legs of 11, 16, 12, 10, 12 and 17 darts to cap off a majestic display, converting a brace of 121 combinations to defy a 105 average from Schindler. “Everything clicked tonight,” reflected the world number seven, who won the Masters back in 2021. “I had to produce my best against a player like Martin, and thankfully I did, so I’ve got a big smile on my face! “I want to get back to my best, and I’m going to push hard. Hopefully I can repeat that performance tomorrow.”

World champion Littler also impressed on a high-quality night of action, breezing past Belgium’s Andy Baetens in under 11 minutes of play to make a winning start in Milton Keynes. Littler and Baetens exchanged holds in the opening set before the teenage sensation took control, reeling off five consecutive legs to triumph with a 104 average. “I knew there would be a great pace to the game,” reflected Littler, who will now take on ten-time TV title winner James Wade for a place in the quarter-finals. “My finishing was very good tonight and it needed to be, because Andy is a dangerous player. “I would love to win another major title, and obviously this would be a new major to add to the list, but it’s a very strong field, so I’m just going to focus on tomorrow night.” Dutch superstar Van Gerwen ran out a 3-1 winner against former World Youth champion Bradley Brooks in his opener, winning seven out of nine legs to cap off a dominant display. “I felt really comfortable tonight,” declared Van Gerwen, who won the Masters on five consecutive occasions between 2015 and 2019. “I played some really good darts in patches. I had a couple of 11, 12 and 13-darters, but at some points I still made it incredibly hard for myself. “I could have easily averaged over 100, but you have to live with it and move on, and I have to make sure I’m even sharper in the next round.” Van Gerwen’s reward is a last 16 showdown against Dimitri Van den Bergh, who reeled off six consecutive legs to account for two-time world champion Gary Anderson in the evening’s finale. Anderson claimed the opening set in convincing style, only for Van den Bergh to respond with a quartet of 14-darters, followed by legs of 15 and 13 darts to complete the job.