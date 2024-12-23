Darts results: Jonny Clayton edges out Mickey Mansell in sudden-death deciding leg at World Championship

Mansell, who impressed on his run to the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts, had claimed the opening set against the darts as Clayton was made to pay for missed doubles.

The Welshman, though, stormed back to swiftly level as he rattled off six straight legs – including a 100 checkout with a tops-tops finish – to turn the match around.

Despite plenty of wayward throwing, Northern Irishman Mansell dug in during the fourth set and capitalised on some low scoring from Clayton to level things up at 2-2.

Mansell then landed successive monster finishes of 136 and 154 to seemingly leave seventh seed Clayton on the brink of a shock early exit.

The Ferret, though, held with a 70 checkout before a clinical 114 finish sent the decider on.