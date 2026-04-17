Darts results: Jonny Clayton defeats Luke Littler to move well clear at the top of the Premier League table

Jonny Clayton continued his BetMGM Premier League dominance by picking up his second consecutive nightly win on Night Eleven after defeating Luke Littler 6-4 in the final in Rotterdam.
Clayton picked up a fourth nightly win of the campaign in just eleven weeks and extended his lead at the top of the table to six points after claiming victory at the Rotterdam Ahoy on Thursday.
The Welsh number one saw off home hero Michael van Gerwen, Josh Rock and Littler to storm to victory in the Netherlands, upping his points tally to 29 after just 11 weeks.
The league leader began his night by recording back-to-back victories over Van Gerwen, blasting past the Dutchman 6-2 with a remarkable 170 checkout to win the match.
The 51-year-old then followed this up with a finishing masterclass against Josh Rock in the semi-finals, defying seven 180s from the Northern Irishman and winning a last-leg decider to reach his fifth nightly final in 11 weeks.
Clayton began the showpiece trailing 2-0, after Littler opened with an 11-darter and followed with a break of throw.
The 2021 Premier League champion rallied, taking three legs straight to lead for the first time in the match, and later took out a clutch 78 outshot with Littler waiting on a double to go one leg away from victory.
The World Champion took a 15-dart hold to threaten a comeback, but Clayton capitalised on profligate finishing from his opponent, taking out tops to secure his fourth nightly win and all but secure his spot at the O2.
“I would have taken one win, so to have four and be top of the table, happy days,” beamed Clayton, who holds a 16-point buffer from fifth in the Play-Off race.
“You have to take your chance and I’ve taken them again tonight and that’s all that counts.
“I had to do something special because it’s my 20th anniversary today and I did forget!
“I watched last week’s game against Michael and it hurt a little bit when someone said I was favourite to finish bottom.
“That really hurt. It annoyed me a bit to be honest. It’s going good for myself now and I’ve got a massive smile on my face.”
Littler bolstered his chances of a Play-Off spot by making his fourth final in seven weeks, seeing off Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock to move up to 24 points in the standings.
The world number one saw off Gerwyn Price in his opening match in front of a hostile Rotterdam Ahoy, taking out two 124 checkouts - the second of which on the bullseye to win the match - to defeat Price for the fifth consecutive time this campaign and claim his first win in three weeks.
Littler then edged past defending champion Humphries in their third straight last-leg decider this season, defying a 103 average from Humphries and holding on after almost letting a 5-2 lead slip.
In the other quarter-finals, Humphries defeated Dutch number one Gian van Veen 6-2 on his Premier League debut in Rotterdam, putting in yet another ton-plus average to pick up his first win in four weeks.
The defending champion resultantly leapfrogged Van Veen into fifth, but still sits three points shy of Van Gerwen in fourth.
Rock bagged his fourth consecutive quarter-final win with a 6-1 trouncing of Stephen Bunting, who averaged in excess of 104 in defeat.
The Northern Irishman averaged 102.55 himself and hit 50% of his outer-ring attempts to keep his hopes of a maiden appearance at the O2 alive.
Premier League Results Night 11
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price
- Luke Humphries 6-2 Gian van Veen
- Jonny Clayton 6-2 Michael van Gerwen
- Josh Rock 6-1 Stephen Bunting
Semi-Finals
- Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries
- Jonny Clayton 6-5 Josh Rock
Final
- Jonny Clayton 6-4 Luke Littler
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