Darts results: Jonny Clayton defeats Luke Littler to move well clear at the top of the Premier League table

Jonny Clayton continued his BetMGM Premier League dominance by picking up his second consecutive nightly win on Night Eleven after defeating Luke Littler 6-4 in the final in Rotterdam.

Clayton picked up a fourth nightly win of the campaign in just eleven weeks and extended his lead at the top of the table to six points after claiming victory at the Rotterdam Ahoy on Thursday. The Welsh number one saw off home hero Michael van Gerwen, Josh Rock and Littler to storm to victory in the Netherlands, upping his points tally to 29 after just 11 weeks. The league leader began his night by recording back-to-back victories over Van Gerwen, blasting past the Dutchman 6-2 with a remarkable 170 checkout to win the match.

Jonny Clayton LOVES the Premier League. What an incredible season he's having, winning his fourth night with victory over Luke Littler.



He's got five more weeks to reach Littler's record of six!pic.twitter.com/kkBLoLf0aC — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 16, 2026