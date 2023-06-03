The Canadian veteran produced the performance of his career to dispatch World Champion Smith 6-2, defying five 180s from the St Helens star to seal his place in Saturday’s quarter-finals.

Long’s compatriot Jeff Smith also progressed on a thrilling night in New York, punishing a below-par display from Peter Wright to ensure two North American representatives will feature on Finals Day.

However, it was Long who stole the show at the Theater, landing three 180s and converting 97 and 115 checkouts to set up a last eight showdown against 2017 champion Michael van Gerwen.

“I’m still taking it in. Michael is the cream of the crop. I’m ecstatic,” claimed Long, a former World Cup of Darts quarter-finalist.

“This is the biggest win of my career by far. I was so nervous. I had so many friends here tonight so it’s a very special moment for me.

“It’s an honour to play these guys. As North American dart players, it’s a real blessing to have the opportunity to play the best players in the world.”

Van Gerwen opened his challenge with a resounding 6-2 win over Canadian newcomer Jake Macmillan, conjuring up a spectacular 141 finish to wrap up proceedings in style.