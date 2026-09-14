Darts results: James Wade wins first European Tour title in 10 years

James Wade claimed his first European Tour title in ten years in Antwerp, defeating Ross Smith 8-4 to clinch the 2026 Blåkläder Flanders Darts Trophy on Sunday.
Wade - who picked up his first title on a European Tour stage since the 2016 European Darts Matchplay - denied Smith his third European Tour title of the year, as the pair battled it out at the Antwerp Expo.
The world number six, fresh off the back of his Australian Darts Masters title win last month, opened his account with a 6-2 victory over Canadian Jim Long.
Following a brilliant 6-5 win in round three over former World Champion Rob Cross, Wade whitewashed Danny Noppert to race through to the last four, beating Damon Heta 7-4 and pinning three ton-plus finishes on his way to victory.
The 43-year-old set up the tie with Smith, who was looking to clinch his third European Tour title in a matter of months.
The pair traded blows in the opening stages of the contest, before Wade won three consecutive legs to open up a 4-2 lead.
Smith fired back in the seventh leg, as the 37-year-old pinned a brilliant 150 checkout to close the gap to just one leg.
Wade showed his rampant form of late towards the back-end of the contest, as he won four out of the last five legs to close out the match, winning it with an excellent 14-darter.
“It’s quite easy playing Smudger in the final," Wade joked, as he paid tribute to the former European Champion. “I’ve watched Ross since he was a young man. If his mum was here right now, she would be so proud of him.
“She always used to tell me how great he would be, he’s gone well and beyond what his mum thought he would ever be.
“He should take a bow, because it’s a privilege to share the stage with a man like him.”
Wade, who made the inaugural European Tour final at the 2012 Austrian Darts Open, echoed his feelings on this long-awaited victory on the circuit.
“I’ve had my small moments on the European Tour, so I’m really happy to win this one," added the left-hander.
“Thankfully there’s not many players out there like him [Smith]. I’ve done enough today, and it might be another ten years before I win another!”
Smith, who looked to extend his lead at the top of the European Championship race, was denied in Sunday's showpiece, although he enjoyed yet another productive weekend on Belgian soil.
The 37-year-old opened his account with a 6-2 victory over Jeffrey de Graaf on Saturday, before coming through two last-leg deciders against Gerwyn Price and Ryan Joyce respectively to book his place in the semi-finals.
Smith then produced his third last-leg triumph of the day, beating current European Champion Gian van Veen, as he fought back from 5-3 down to win the contest after the Dutchman squandered two match darts.
“I wasn’t at my best today, in the final was probably the best I’ve played all day," reflected Smith.
“I’ve rode my luck, but Wadey doesn’t let you off, and I admire him.
“He’s absolutely class, he’s a grafter; it’s James Wade. He 100% deserved that win.”
Van Veen’s run to the semi-finals began with a commanding 6-3 victory over Gabriel Clemens, before coming through a last-leg decider against compatriot Kevin Doets to make the last eight, where he beat Chris Dobey 6-3.
Heta, meanwhile, came through two last-leg deciders against Beau Greaves and Michael van Gerwen in his opening two matches before beating Luke Woodhouse and Nathan Aspinall to make his way into the last four.
Earlier in the day, Joyce fended off a resilient Jermaine Wattimena in round three, beating the Dutchman 6-5, as Noppert saw off Dutchman Wessel Nijman at the same stage.
The 2026 European Tour season continues in October, as the Swiss Darts Trophy (ET14) takes place in Basel from October 9-11.
The 32-player field for the BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix is now confirmed following the conclusion of this weekend’s event, and the race for European Championship qualification continues with two events left.
Flanders Darts Trophy Results
Round One
- Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Petr Tous
- Bradley Brooks 6-4 Mickey Mansell
- Chris Landman 6-5 Andrew Gilding
- Kevin Doets 6-1 James Hurrell
- Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Michael Hansen
- Jeffrey de Graaf 6-5 Jeroen Caron
- Ryan Joyce 6-5 Stephen Burton
- Niko Springer 6-1 Jaimy Jacobs
- Rob Cross 6-3 Cristo Reyes
- Andy Baetens 6-3 Joe Cullen
- Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Cameron Menzies
- William O'Connor 6-2 Kevin Lankhuizen
- Jim Long 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- Damon Heta 6-5 Beau Greaves
- Sebastian Bialecki 6-5 Kim Huybrechts
- Brendan Dolan 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Round Two
- Kevin Doets 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
- Rob Cross 6-4 Martin Schindler
- Danny Noppert 6-2 Chris Landman
- Ryan Searle 6-2 Andy Baetens
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Niels Zonneveld
- Luke Woodhouse 6-3 William O'Connor
- Ross Smith 6-2 Jeffrey de Graaf
- Ryan Joyce 6-3 Josh Rock
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Bradley Brooks
- James Wade 6-2 Jim Long
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Damon Heta 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
- Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Niko Springer
- Stephen Bunting 6-5 Brendan Dolan
- Wessel Nijman 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki
Round Three
- Gian van Veen 6-5 Kevin Doets
- Chris Dobey 6-5 Ryan Searle
- Ryan Joyce 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Ross Smith 6-5 Gerwyn Price
- James Wade 6-5 Rob Cross
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Wessel Nijman
- Damon Heta 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
- Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Stephen Bunting
Quarter-Finals
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Chris Dobey
- Ross Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce
- James Wade 6-0 Danny Noppert
- Damon Heta 6-5 Nathan Aspinall
Semi-Finals
- Ross Smith 7-6 Gian van Veen
- James Wade 7-4 Damon Heta
Final
- James Wade 8-4 Ross Smith
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