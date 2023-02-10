The Welsh number one was undeterred however, restoring his two-leg buffer with a 12-darter, before posting back-to-back 13-dart holds to move to the brink of victory at 5-2.

The 2021 World Champion punished a sluggish start from Aspinall to establish an early lead, converting a clinical 97 kill to move 2-0 ahead, although Aspinall replied with a two-dart 72 combination to halve the deficit.

Price – sporting his national colours – avenged his Night One defeat to Aspinall to claim the maximum five league points and scoop the £10,000 bonus prize in the Welsh capital.

The Iceman, roared on by a sell-out crowd at the Cardiff International Arena, beat both Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen in last-leg deciders before seeing off Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in the final.

THE PRIDE OF WELSH DARTS!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gerywn Price is the champion in Cardiff as he beats Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to prove his prowess in the Welsh capital. What a night and what an atmosphere 🙌

The 37-year-old almost sealed the deal with a spectacular 157 finish, but after Aspinall sank double two to preserve his hopes, Price responded by pinning his favourite tops to clinch a memorable win.

“Honestly I loved every minute of it. It’s not very often I get this. I’m soaking it all up,” said an emotional Price, who is level on five points alongside Dobey, Van Gerwen and Aspinall.

“I’m lost for words. I don’t get this reception very often, so I appreciate every bit of support. It was fantastic.

“How did I win against Michael [van Gerwen]? Michael outplayed me, but I’ve lost games like that before.

“The crowd got me over the line tonight. I’m not in the best of form. I was playing well before I was ill at the Masters and then I started feeling sorry for myself.

“I’m still not 100%, but I felt better tonight, and hopefully over the next couple of weeks I will get my form back.”

Earlier in the night, Price opened his Premier League account with a battling last-leg win over Night One winner Dobey, in a contest bookended by 12-darters from the home favourite.

The Welshman then came through a scintillating semi-final tussle against Van Gerwen, surviving two match darts in a dramatic last-leg decider to progress with a 13-dart break.

Van Gerwen averaged 110.75 in defeat - almost 14 points more than Price – but the three-time Grand Slam Champion held his nerve in a thrilling finale.