Van Gerwen, who averaged 100, had been on a 10-match winning streak in the competition following a 6-1 trouncing of Peter Wright in the quarter-finals and was bidding to win his fourth night in a row but was made to pay for missing a single dart at a double in legs three, four and five.

Fresh from defeating world champion Michael Smith 6-4 in his quarter-final, Dobey averaged 101.33 against MVG, hit four 180s, two 100+ checkouts and pinned six of his nine attempts at doubles during a scintillating display.

Very unfair that Chris Dobey only gets one point for thrashing MVG 6-0! The first player ever to whitewash him in Premier League history pic.twitter.com/79VSxiRAUz

Dobey couldn't quite pick up his second nightly title of the season - and first since opening night - as Price produced a superb performance to win the final 6-4 with an average of 101 compared to the Northumberland ace's 95.48.

The Welshman, who had earlier beaten compatriot Jonny Clayton and Dimitri Van den Bergh by 6-4 scorelines, also threw all four of the 180s in the match and landed two of the three 100+ checkouts before eventually getting over the line after missing five darts at a double in leg nine.

It was Price's second nightly triumph of the season having also triumphed in week three and climbs up to second in the table ahead of Smith.

"I thought I played pretty well tonight, I just missed a few doubles which let people in games," said Price. "I've been playing well for the last couple of weeks, but players just keep pipping me in games.

"I was really edgy against Jonny, I very rarely feel as nervous as I did in that game; I knew I could slip down the table if I lost so I needed that win and then I found my feet in the last two matches.

"The crowds have been good for me the last couple of weeks and that makes me play better, hopefully I can kick on and make the Play-Offs."