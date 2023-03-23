Gerwyn Price crushed Michael van Gerwen 6-1 with the highest Premier League average in six years to win night eight of the season in Newcastle.

Wearing a shirt in the colours of Newcastle United to help win over the Tyneside crowd, the Iceman recorded a staggering 114.96 in the final compared to MVG's 98.48, threw five of the six 180s and pinned six of his nine double attempts to claim all five points and a cheque for £10,000. Price also missed a dart at tops for a 6-0 victory as the Dutchman avoided a second whitewash in as many weeks but it would merely delay the inevitable as his arch rival cut his lead to seven points at the top of the table.

ON TOP ON TYNESIDE! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Simply. Sensational. 🔥



Gerwyn Price seals the nightly victory in Newcastle with an UNBELIEVABLE 6-1 victory over Michael van Gerwen in the final, averaging just shy of 115!!!



📺 https://t.co/kx9ccUNols | #PLDarts Final pic.twitter.com/mQSjgpuh86 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 23, 2023

The Welshman, who has now won two nights in a row to take his overall tally to three, began the night by brushing side fellow countryman Jonny Clayton 6-1 with an average of 94.55 compared to the Ferret's lowly 80.89 while he then ended Chris Dobey's hopes of a dream night in front of his home crowd with a scrappy 6-4 victory. Price could only manage an average of 86.98 in that contest but roughly 10 minutes later he returned to the stage to deliver his absolute A-game to dismantle MVG.

The Premier League Darts table after week eight

“I’ve played really well over the last few weeks,” reflected Price, who is now eight points clear of fifth-placed Dobey. “It’s nice when you can play like that, particularly against Michael, because you need those type of performances to win. I’m grateful it happened in the final. I slipped up once and Michael won the leg. I just wish I won 6-0! “I’m in a good position, but every night is worth five points, so with this format, it’s not over yet. Every time you’re winning you are enjoying it. You get momentum, you get confidence and hopefully it continues, but there’s a long way to go yet.” Van Gerwen was unable to extend his lead at the top of the table, but wins over Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall saw him seal a spot in his fifth nightly final. The 33-year-old converted a spectacular 150 checkout to edge out Wright in Thursday’s opening quarter-final, before posting a ton-plus average in a whitewash win over Aspinall. Dobey had earlier given the home fans a treat with a spine-tingling walk-on against Michael Smith before beating the world champion 6-4 and pick up another valuable two points in his debut campaign.

The Local Hero... ⚫️⚪️



A moment he'll never forget as Chris Dobey is given a true hero's reception as he enters the stage in front of 8000 fans in his hometown here in Newcastle! 🙌



Spine-tingling. pic.twitter.com/FIoXLK0xNJ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 23, 2023