Darts results: Gary Anderson crashes out of PDC World Championship at the hands of Jeffrey de Graaf on a night of shocks at the Ally Pally

Anderson headed to the Ally Pally as third favourite behind Littler and Luke Humphries so few would have anticipated many problems in his opening contest against 6/1 outsider de Graaf, who had a struggle seeing off new cult hero Rashad Sweeting in round one.

It took a stunning display from Luke Littler to defeat him 16-15 that night in Wolverhampton and his performance proved to his remaining doubters that he still had what it took to challenge on the biggest stages.

The Flying Scotsman was among the favourites to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for a third time in his glittering career following a resurgent season which saw him top the averages and also reach the semi-finals of the recent Grand Slam of Darts.

It's the first time ever that Anderson has lost his opening match on his iconic stage in 16 appearances dating back to the 2010 edition.

However on a night of shocks which also saw the demise of seeded pair Ross Smith and Martin Schindler by 3-0 scorelines to Paulo Nebrida and Callan Rydz respectively, Anderson was significantly below his best and endured a nightmare on his doubling from start to finish.

Despite taking out a 121 checkout to get his first leg on the board in the opening set when trailing 2-0, the 53-year-old five darts at the outer ring to force a decider and was subsequently punished by his Swedish opponent.

That set the tone for a horrendous and unexpected night for Anderson, who lost the next set 3-0 and the third 3-2 to exit the competition earlier than ever.

In total he missed 17 of his 20 attempts at double, threw just two 180s and averaged just 92.51.

Anderson's woes must not take any shine off de Graaf's performance as he averaged 95.56 and pinned nine of his 12 double attempts to pull off the biggest victory of his career.

Earlier, fellow 6/1 shot Nebrida pulled off a big shock of his own thanks to a majestic display of finishing that even ecliped de Graaf.

The Philippines star pinned nine out of 11 attempts as Smith spurned 20 of his 26 to claim a ridiculously easy whitewash victory that nobody would have predicted.

Rydz's 3-0 success against Martin Schindler was slightly more believable despite being a marginal underdog but the result could have been so much different had the German pinned double 12 for a nine-darter that would have won him the opening set.

As it turned out he couldn't complete the job in his next visit and from that point on the Geordie made him pay in emphatic fashion.