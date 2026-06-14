Darts results: Favourites England safely advance as Northern Ireland come through thriller

Day three of the global darting festival included a colossal day of last 16 action at the Eissporthalle, as the knockout stage got under way and the four top seeded teams entered the fray.

Top seed England began their title bid with a hard-fought 8-5 victory over Spain, defying a stellar performance from Spanish pair Cristo Reyes and Jose Justicia, with the former producing the best individual average in the match of 102.48.

Despite Littler and Humphries racing into a 3-0 lead, Spain retaliated with a three-leg burst of their own to threaten a stunning upset.

Nevertheless, the world number one and two pulled together to burst into a 7-4 lead, and although five match darts were spurned in the 12th leg, Littler sealed victory with an 89 outshot on double five.

“We knew we weren’t going to average what we did in the Premier League,” assessed Humphries, with the England duo averaging just over 94, while Spain averaged 96.13.

“I’m proud of the way we fought back. It wasn’t the worst performance in the world, but it wasn’t our best.

“Just get through that first game, and then tomorrow it feels like we can relax a little bit and play how we know we can.”