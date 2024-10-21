Darts results: Fallon Sherrock will join Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Beau Greaves at the PDC World Darts Championship

Sherrock - who made her name with history-making wins against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at the sport’s flagship event in 2019 - came into Sunday’s double header with a £2,100 buffer over Mikuru Suzuki in the race to qualify for the Ally Pally.

The Queen of the Palace missed out 12 months ago but sealed her place for the fifth time in her career when defeating Suzuki 5-2 in the Event 23 final at Leicester's Mattioli Arena.

Sherrock kicked off her campaign with a trio of 4-1 wins against Natalie Gilbert, Maret Liiri and Felicia Blay, which she backed up with 5-2 successes against Katie Sheldon and Steph Clarke in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Angela Kirkwood then rounded off the 2024 season with a maiden Women’s Series success, after firing in a 13-dart break to defeat Anastasia Dobromyslova in a last-leg shoot-out.

The 47-year-old eased through the early stages of Event 24 with back-to-back whitewash wins over Jan Robbins and Liiri, before defeating Lorraine Hyde 4-2 to set up a showdown against former PDC Tour Card Holder Lisa Ashton.

Van Leuven seals qualification

Van Leuven secured qualification on Saturday thanks to her triumph over Greaves in the Event 21 final.

The Dutch ace produced a sensational 109.64 average as she defeated Greaves 5-3 in the final, reeling off four straight legs from 3-1 down against the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit winner.

Van Leuven also defeated big names Trina Gulliver, Mikuru Suzuki and Lisa Ashton during her run in the event, and defeated Scotland's emerging Lorraine Hyde in the semi-finals on her way to a fourth title of 2024.

Greaves bounced back to claim her eighth title of the 2024 PDC Women's Series in Event 22, dropping just seven legs in six matches in a dominant display.

She averaged over 90 against Angela Kirkwood and Gemma Hayter in the latter stages, and defied a 12-dart leg from Sherrock in the final to pull away for victory.

Women’s World Matchplay winner Greaves - who did not feature in Sunday’s double-header - will compete alongside Van Leuven in the Grand Slam of Darts next month.

Greaves ended this year's Women's Series campaign on £24,200, almost £8,000 above Van Leuven in second, with Sherrock a further £2,200 adrift in third position.

Darts: Related content