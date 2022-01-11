Sherrock, who is hoping to win a Tour Card for the first time, lost her opening match 6-5 on Sunday but made amends with an impressive display 48 hours later.

After winning her first two matches for the loss of just a single leg, Sherrock upped her game against former UK Open runner-up Newton, averaging 92.19, hitting two maximums and taking out 138 in a convincing display.

Sherrock went on to lost 5-4 to Scott Marsh but has done enough to qualify for the Final Stage along with former World Grand Prix and UK Open champion Robert Thornton.

The Order of Merit qualifiers from First Stage include 2021 Nordic Darts Masters finalist Sherrock and former world youth Champion Arron Monk, while emerging American Danny Lauby topped the rankings on eight points alongside Simon Stevenson, Kevin Burness and Darren Johnson.

Former JDC junior stars Leighton Bennett and Josh Richardson, experienced Richie Burnett and Andy Jenkins, Brazil's Diogo Portela and former World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Lewis also progressed.

Ben Robb, who competed in the World Championship last month, missed the bull for victory against Connor Scutt on Tuesday in a decisive clash which would have put the New Zealander through to Final Stage alongside fellow countryman Haupai Puha.

Three-time World Champion John Part was amongst those who missed out in First Stage, alongside former TV event finalists Newton, Mark Dudbridge, Colin Osborne and Barrie Bates.

Chris Landman, who made his World Darts Championship debut last month, headlined the four players who advanced from Group A in the European Qualifying School to secure an automatic place in Final Stage.

Landman was joined by fellow Dutchmen Arjan Konterman, Danny Jansen and Martijn Dragt.

Darts: Related content