The opening day of Q Schools saw Stage One began in Milton Keynes (UK Q School) and Niedernhausen (European Q School), with over 650 players competing for 32 Tour Cards to compete on the PDC circuit in 2022/23.

The First Stage, being held from January 9-11, will see up to a total of 128 players in the UK and Europe respectively qualifying to compete in Final Stage, which will take place from January 12-15.

Sherrock, who is hoping to win a Tour Card for the first time, lost her opening match 6-5 against Jason Hogg but she can count herself extremely unfortunate.

In a round where so many other players were averaging well below 80, both Sherrock and Hogg averaged over 90, while the Queen of the Palace also left herself 41 after just nine darts of the deciding leg only for her opponent to deny her even the chance of taking it out.

Hogg eventually made it through to the last 32 where he was beaten by Andrew Hyland.

Michael Barnard and Haupai Puha were among the first 16 successful players to make it through to stage two.

They were joined by Ireland's Michael Flynn, who defeated American star Danny Lauby in the last 16 and Robert Rickwood who got the better of the experienced Darren Johnson in their qualification decider.

Nick Fullwell, Graham Usher, Conor Heneghan and Josh Rock also secured progression to the Final Stage in the UK event.

Due to regulations in Germany, the First Stage in Niedernhausen will be played as two groups per day to reduce the number of active players inside the venue at any time, meaning that four players from each group will progress to Final Stage.