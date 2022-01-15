Northern Irish newcomer Josh Rock and Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk headlined the players to secure PDC Tour Cards as the 2022 PDC Qualifying Schools concluded on Saturday - as Ted Evetts and Rowby-John Rodriguez also regained professional status.

Following seven days of action at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena and the H+ Hotel in Niedernhausen, the field of 128 PDC Tour Card Holders for 2022 has been finalised after the conclusion of Final Stage. In the UK, 20-year-old Rock secured his debut on the PDC ProTour this year by defeating fellow Northern Irishman Nathan Rafferty 6-3 in the Day Four final. Rafferty, the World Youth Championship runner-up last year, was one of 13 other players to secure their PDC Tour Card from the UK Qualifying School Order of Merit following the four-day Final Stage.

Josh Rock secured his card (PDC)

Reigning World Youth champion Evetts regained his professional status with a run to Saturday's semi-finals, having picked up eight points across the four days. Scotland's Jamie Clark topped the UK Order of Merit with ten points to win his PDC Tour Card for the first time, while 2010 Grand Slam of Darts winner Scott Waites joined fellow former Lakeside Champion Richie Burnett on seven points, alongside Connor Scutt and Kevin Burnett. Mickey Mansell also won back his Tour Card immediately as he secured six points alongside Rafferty, Cameron Menzies, John O'Shea, George Killington and Nick Fullwell. Crewe newcomer Shaun Wilkinson edged out Lee Budgen, Matthew Dennant and Dan Read on five points to secure his Tour Card and a debut on the PDC circuit for the next two years. Matthew Edgar's run to the semi-finals on Saturday was not enough for him to win back his Tour Card immediately, as he joined Brazilian number one Diogo Portela and former World Youth Champion Arron Monk on four points. Lisa Ashton missed out in her bid to win back a PDC Tour Card, after spending 2020/21 on the PDC ProTour, while a second-round defeat for Fallon Sherrock to Nathan Treadgold ended the Nordic Darts Masters runner-up's chances of securing a Tour Card this year.