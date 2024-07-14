Darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh hits nine-dart finish in World Matchplay win

He went on to complete a 10-6 win – although Schindler remained level after 12 legs – and was delighted to join an elite band of players, led by Phil Taylor, to hit a nine-darter in the event.

With the scores locked a three-all with Schindler, Van den Bergh opened leg seven with two 180s before taking out the 141 finish to achieve perfection.

The Belgian star hit just the ninth nine-darter in three decades of the World Matchplay in a moment of magic at the Winter Gardens.

"This is so special," said Van den Bergh. "I'm in disbelief - I had goosebumps.

"As soon as I let the last dart go, I think I was already walking from the oche. I'm so proud, very proud.

"I love this event and I always give it my heart and soul, and this is my life.

"This year so far, when it comes to major tournaments, I'm showing what I can do. I've won the UK Open and reached the semis of the Masters and World Cup. I want that to continue.

"I've got the talent, got the mental strength and got the battle in me. I'll never back down, I'll always keep fighting."

Van den Bergh was one of three World Matchplay champions to triumph on a marathon day of darts at the Empress Ballroom, as Rob Cross and James Wade also advanced to the second round.

Cross survived six missed match darts to win through a sudden-death epic against debutant Gian van Veen, who landed 90, 126, 167 and 170 finishes on the bull.

Van Veen reeled off five consecutive legs from 8-4 adrift to threaten a remarkable turnaround, but after the Dutchman failed to close out the win, Cross capitalised by firing in an 11-dart hold to seal a 13-12 success.

“Credit to Gian - he can hold his head up high, he was fantastic tonight,” said Cross, who averaged 100.42 to keep his title hopes alive.

“I believe I can win this again. I’ve had a nice three weeks off and I feel refreshed. I was a bit rusty up there, but after coming through that, I feel great.

“I’m enjoying my darts, and when it’s all going for me, I don’t think there’s another player in this tournament that can beat me.”