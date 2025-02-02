Darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh hits nine-dart finish in win over Michael van Gerwen

Dimitri Van den Bergh hit a nine-dart finish in a stunning 4-3 win over Michael van Gerwen in the second round of the Winmau World Masters on Saturday in Milton Keynes.
Van den Bergh raised the roof at Arena MK, pinning perfection in the sixth set of a captivating contest to force a decider against the five-time Masters champion.
The deciding set saw Van den Bergh land a break of throw to move within a leg of victory, but Van Gerwen looked odds-on to break straight back as he left 87 with his opponent back on 135.
However, the Dutchman uncharacteristically bust his score and on the following visit missed a big number to deny himself a dart at the bullseye, allowing Van den Bergh the chance to take out 16 which he took at the first attempt.
“I think it was written in the stars for once," said Van den Bergh.
“Everybody knows the head-to-head record between me and Michael, so I am stoked with that!
“I was 3-2 down [in sets] when I hit the nine-darter, so my focus was just on winning the leg.
“I have seen so many people hit nine-darters, and they are amazing, but you need to win games, you need to win matches.
“That’s where my focus was, and I believe in what I can do.”
Van den Bergh will face Nathan Aspinall in the last eight, after the Premier League star ground out a 4-1 win over Cameron Menzies.
Aspinall failed to hit the heights of his first round performance, but won four straight sets to seal his place in the last eight.
Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton will meet on a televised stage for the first time after coming through their second round ties in contrasting style.
Littler romped to a 4-0 win over James Wade, while Clayton produced a remarkable comeback to beat Ryan Searle 4-3.
Global teenage sensation Littler averaged 105.47 in a devastating display which saw Wade denied a dart at double in a one-sided contest.
“I think I played very well there," said Littler.
“It wasn’t James’ night tonight, but 105 average and 50% on the doubles - I’m really happy with that.
“I just wanted to get the job done, because I know what James can do, and I’m happy to get another win.
“I’m a quick starter and in this format that’s really important, so I’ll make sure I am fully focused and ready for tomorrow.”
Clayton's passage through to the last eight was less serene as Searle missed a dart at double 19 to win 4-1.
The Welshman won six of the last eight legs to book his place in the quarter-finals of a TV event for the first time since October's World Grand Prix.
World number one Luke Humphries will take on Damon Heta after producing a straight-sets demolition of Josh Rock, pinning eight of his 12 attempts at double to cap off a clinical display.
Humphries survived a set dart in the opening stanza, before winning six of the last seven legs in a convincing display.
Heta won through a dramatic second round clash against Gerwyn Price, surviving a match dart in the deciding leg after the Welshman recovered from 3-1 down to level.
The Australian number one punished crucial errors from the 2021 World Champion to establish early daylight, only to squander six match darts and survive a match dart of his own in a gripping finale.
Stephen Bunting maintained his bid for back-to-back titles in Milton Keynes with a battling 4-2 victory over Peter Wright.
The Scottish veteran converted skin-saving 120 and 122 finishes as he fought to overturn a 3-1 deficit, but Bunting regained his poise in the latter stages to book his place in the quarter-finals.
Bunting will take on Danny Noppert in the last eight, after the Dutch number two produced a classy display to dispatch William O’Connor 4-0, sealing the deal with a 118 checkout on tops.
Winmau World Masters results
Friday January 31
First Round
- James Wade 3-2 Mike De Decker (2-0, 0-2, 2-0, 1-2, 2-0)
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Dave Chisnall (2-1, 2-0, 0-2, 2-0)
- Jonny Clayton 3-1 Martin Schindler (2-1, 2-0, 0-2, 2-0)
- Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Andrew Gilding (2-0, 2-0, 2-1)
- Ryan Searle 3-1 Chris Dobey (2-1, 1-2, 2-1, 2-1)
- Luke Littler 3-0 Andy Baetens (2-1, 2-0, 2-0)
- Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Bradley Brooks (2-0, 1-2, 2-0, 2-0)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-1 Gary Anderson (0-2, 2-0, 2-0, 2-0)
Saturday February 1
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Second Round
- Danny Noppert 4-0 William O'Connor (2-1, 2-1, 2-1, 2-1)
- Damon Heta 4-3 Gerwyn Price (2-0, 0-2, 2-1, 2-0, 1-2, 0-2, 2-1)
- Stephen Bunting 4-2 Peter Wright (2-0, 2-1, 0-2, 2-1, 1-2, 2-1)
- Luke Humphries 4-0 Josh Rock (2-1, 2-1, 2-0, 2-0)
Saturday February 1
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Second Round
- Jonny Clayton 4-3 Ryan Searle (2-0, 1-2, 0-2, 1-2, 2-1, 2-0, 2-1)
- Nathan Aspinall 4-1 Cameron Menzies (1-2, 2-1, 2-0, 2-1, 2-0)
- Luke Littler 4-0 James Wade (2-0, 2-0, 2-0, 2-0)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-3 Michael van Gerwen (0-2, 2-1, 2-1, 1-2, 1-2, 2-1, 2-0)
Sunday February 2
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Humphries v Damon Heta
- Danny Noppert v Stephen Bunting
- Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Nathan Aspinall
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- Semi-Finals
- Final
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2024 PDC Darts Calendar
- Watch: Littler on his 2024 season
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds