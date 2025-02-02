Darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh hits nine-dart finish in win over Michael van Gerwen

Van den Bergh raised the roof at Arena MK, pinning perfection in the sixth set of a captivating contest to force a decider against the five-time Masters champion.

The deciding set saw Van den Bergh land a break of throw to move within a leg of victory, but Van Gerwen looked odds-on to break straight back as he left 87 with his opponent back on 135.

However, the Dutchman uncharacteristically bust his score and on the following visit missed a big number to deny himself a dart at the bullseye, allowing Van den Bergh the chance to take out 16 which he took at the first attempt.

“I think it was written in the stars for once," said Van den Bergh.

“Everybody knows the head-to-head record between me and Michael, so I am stoked with that!

“I was 3-2 down [in sets] when I hit the nine-darter, so my focus was just on winning the leg.

“I have seen so many people hit nine-darters, and they are amazing, but you need to win games, you need to win matches.

“That’s where my focus was, and I believe in what I can do.”