Darts results: Damon Heta hits second nine-darter of the PDC World Championship but a sporting Luke Woodhouse bounces back to beat him

Luke Woodhouse earned widespread praise for his reaction to Damon Heta's nine-darter and then bounced back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 and reach the fourth round of the Paddy Power World Championship.

In the first match after the Christmas break, the popular Aussie raised the roof at the Ally Pally in the second set as he achieved perfection and trigger another £180,000 payout from the tournament sponsors. Heta, who was millimetres away from throwing a nine-darter in the previous round when he missed the double 12, earned himself £60,000 while a lucky member of the audience and Prostate Cancer UK equally split the remaining £120,000.

The way Luke Woodhouse celebrates Damon Heta's nine-darter and raises his hand afterwards is what makes this sport so great pic.twitter.com/VCTr3mKuJg — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 27, 2024

It was the second perfect leg of the World Championship, following on from Christian Kist's magic moment, and the 16th in the tournament's history - although for the ninth time it came in a losing cause. Woodhouse had celebrated Heta's nine-darter as wildly as if it was his own before raising his opponent's arm and maybe the Sporting Gods were smiling down on his reaction.

DAMON HETA WITH THE NINE-DARTER!



What a way to resume the World Championship after Christmas! Those celebrations too...pic.twitter.com/6LVyjOnxDa — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 27, 2024

Although the Englishman would later fall 3-1 down in sets, he miraculously responded from 1-0 down in the fifth to reel off nine successive legs to storm into the fourth round for the first time in his career. Woodhouse averaged 92.34 compared to Heta's 89.69 as well as hitting eight of the 15 180s while his checkout percentage of 36.2% was far more clinical than the Aussie's 29.3%. Interestingly it's the ninth time out of 16 perfect legs in PDC World Championship history when a nine-darter has come in a defeat. Of the last five nine darters, the only one which was achieved in victory was Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen in the 2023 final.

Hitting nine-darters at the World Championship isn't necessarily a recipe for success... pic.twitter.com/8NZtYUhN7Y — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 27, 2024

WOODHOUSE COMPLETES THE COMEBACK!



Remarkable scenes at Ally Pally!



Luke Woodhouse wins NINE straight legs to stun nine-dart hero Damon Heta, recovering from 3-1 down in sets to reach the last 16!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj#WCDarts pic.twitter.com/BxGjh5wDm7 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 27, 2024