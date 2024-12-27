Darts results: Damon Heta hits second nine-darter of the PDC World Championship but a sporting Luke Woodhouse bounces back to beat him

Luke Woodhouse earned widespread praise for his reaction to Damon Heta's nine-darter and then bounced back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 and reach the fourth round of the Paddy Power World Championship.
In the first match after the Christmas break, the popular Aussie raised the roof at the Ally Pally in the second set as he achieved perfection and trigger another £180,000 payout from the tournament sponsors.
Heta, who was millimetres away from throwing a nine-darter in the previous round when he missed the double 12, earned himself £60,000 while a lucky member of the audience and Prostate Cancer UK equally split the remaining £120,000.
It was the second perfect leg of the World Championship, following on from Christian Kist's magic moment, and the 16th in the tournament's history - although for the ninth time it came in a losing cause.
Woodhouse had celebrated Heta's nine-darter as wildly as if it was his own before raising his opponent's arm and maybe the Sporting Gods were smiling down on his reaction.
Although the Englishman would later fall 3-1 down in sets, he miraculously responded from 1-0 down in the fifth to reel off nine successive legs to storm into the fourth round for the first time in his career.
Woodhouse averaged 92.34 compared to Heta's 89.69 as well as hitting eight of the 15 180s while his checkout percentage of 36.2% was far more clinical than the Aussie's 29.3%.
Interestingly it's the ninth time out of 16 perfect legs in PDC World Championship history when a nine-darter has come in a defeat. Of the last five nine darters, the only one which was achieved in victory was Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen in the 2023 final.
More to follow...
PDC World Championship: Friday results and Saturday schedule
Friday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Damon Heta 3-4 Luke Woodhouse
- Jonny Clayton v Daryl Gurney
- Stephen Bunting v Madars Razma
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen
- Jermaine Wattimena v Peter Wright
- Luke Humphries v Nick Kenny
Saturday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Ryan Joyce v Ryan Searle
- Scott Williams v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Nathan Aspinall v Andrew Gilding
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Three Matches
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Chris Dobey v Josh Rock
- Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan
- Luke Littler v Ian White
