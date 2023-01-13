Sporting Life
Corey Cadby is all smiles
Corey Cadby

Darts results: Corey Cadby is back on the PDC Tour after triumphing on the second day of European Qualifying School

By Sporting Life
16:45 · FRI January 13, 2023

Corey Cadby is back on the PDC Tour for the first time since 2019 after triumphing on the second day of European Qualifying School.

The Australian, who underlined his rich potential in the sport when reaching the UK Open final in 2018 shortly after winning his first Tour Card, resigned from the Pro Tour at the start of 2020 despite being in the top 64 due to visa issues and personal problems.

Cadby comfortably booked his place in the Final Stages of European Q School earlier this week and it only took him two days to seal his return when winning Friday's tournament with seven victories.

The 27-year-old started the day with a 6-0 thrashing of Steve Morrison with an average of 103.66 and ended it with a highly impressive 101.13 against Karel Sedlacek in the final, which he won 6-3.

Cadby also recorded a 100+ average in his 6-1 quarter-final triumph over Sebastian Bialecki and apart from two last-leg deciders against Pascal Rubbrecht and Lukas Wenig, he pretty much bossed all his games.

More to follow...

