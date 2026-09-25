Darts results: Cameron Menzies beats Gian van Veen to win Players Championship 29 title

Menzies continued his sparkling Players Championship form to claim a fourth PDC ranking title at Maassport Den Bosch, after an impressive string of seven straight wins.

The Scottish number two averaged north of 101 in his opening match triumph over Nick Kenny, before denying Canada’s Jim Long an impressive comeback in a last-leg decider.

After dispatching Slovenian number one Benjamin Pratnemer 6-4, the World Cup semi-finalist then downed top seed Wessel Nijman by the same scoreline to reach a third Players Championship quarter-final in his last five events.

Menzies put out Jeffrey de Graaf 6-3 with another stellar performance to reach the last four, where he bagged victory over a second Dutch star in the form of Kevin Doets to set up a showdown with Netherlands number one Van Veen in the final.

The 37-year-old stormed into a remarkable 5-0 lead, denying his opponent a dart at double in a fantastic opening burst, before the European Champion reeled off three consecutive legs of his own to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

Nevertheless, the Scot held his nerve, winning three of the next four legs to complete an 8-4 victory and secure the £15,000 top prize in the Netherlands.

“I just wanted to win a game today. To go and win another ProTour is awesome, I'm so happy,” said Menzies, who has now won two titles in a year for the first time in his career.

“I think this is my fifth year on the tour and I’ve won four ProTours. That’s not bad I suppose!

“My aim is to make a good life for myself. That’s the aim that I think is achievable, but winning a major and having a good run at the World Championship would be amazing.

“I’ve put more effort in this year than I ever have because I nearly lost it all and I’m grateful to be in this position.”

Despite falling short in the showpiece, Van Veen reached a first Players Championship final in 18 appearances this year, largely thanks to some trademark clinical finishing.

The Dutch number one won six straight legs in his opening match 6-1 victory over Tommy Morris, before seeing off Daniel Klose with relative ease.

The world number three then recorded his best average of the day of 104.78 in his 6-4 win over Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas, before fending off a 104+ average from Nathan Aspinall to pip the former World Matchplay champion in a last-leg decider after coming back from 5-3 down.

Van Veen’s outer-ring excellence continued in the quarter-finals, where he defied another ton-plus average against Chris Dobey with a match-winning 120 checkout - his third ton-plus finish of the contest.

The European Champion then pinned 50% of his double attempts against William O’Connor to win 7-5 and secure his spot in the final, although a third PDC ranking title eluded him after losing out to Menzies.

Doets reached a remarkable seventh Players Championship semi-final this year, recording averages of 113.90 and 104.63 in victories against Henry Coates and Jermaine Wattimena en route to the last four.

Irish number one O’Connor also showed admirable consistency to reach the semi-finals, including 6-4 victories over 16-year-old star Archie Self and Norway’s Cor Dekker on the way.

Self - a Challenge Tour top-up player - secured his first ProTour win against Pero Ljubic, with the talented teenager also defeating Czech number one Karel Sedlacek in a last-leg decider to reach the last 32.

Dobey reached the quarter-finals with a mesmerising campaign, recording ton-plus averages in all five of his contests in Den Bosch.

The former Masters winner conceded just one leg in his first three victories, averaging 103.66, 112.73 and 106.09, before recording another 106+ average to blaze past Josh Rock.

Swedish duo De Graaf and Lukasiak were joined in the last eight by Wattimena, who himself recorded three consecutive ton-plus averages against Jeffrey de Zwaan, Ricardo Pietreczko and Callan Rydz.

Spanish number one Cristo Reyes struck a nine-darter in his opening round rout of Ian White, concluding the match with a 110 average, while former World Youth Champion Max Hopp also struck perfection in his round two triumph over Tom Bissell.

Three-time World Champion Michael Van Gerwen and second seed Luke Woodhouse were among the round one casualties in Den Bosch, with Krzysztof Ratajski and Martin Schindler also falling at the first hurdle.

The PDC ProTour season continues with Players Championship 30 on Wednesday, as the race to qualify for the 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals intensifies.

2026 Players Championship 29 Results

Last 16

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4 Danny Noppert

Kevin Doets 6-5 Cristo Reyes

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Callan Rydz

Oskar Lukasiak 6-4 Dave Chisnall

William O'Connor 6-4 Cor Dekker

Chris Dobey 6-3 Josh Rock

Gian van Veen 6-5 Nathan Apsinall

Quarter-Finals

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Jeffrey de Graaf

Kevin Doets 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena

William O'Connor 6-3 Oskar Lukasiak

Gian van Veen 6-5 Chris Dobey

Semi-Finals

Cameron Menzies 7-5 Kevin Doets

Gian van Veen 7-5 William O'Connor

Final

Cameron Menzies 8-4 Gian van Veen

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