Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Beau Greaves
Beau Greaves

Darts results: Beau Greaves makes history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC ranking title

Darts
Mon April 27, 2026 · 2h ago

Beau Greaves made yet more history in her remarkable career by becoming the first woman to to win a PDC ranking title

And the 22-year-old sensation from Doncaster did it in style too with a show-stopping 142 checkout in the deciding leg of the Players Championship 11 final against Michael Smith to triumph 8-7.

Greaves is competing as a PDC Tour Card holder for the first time this year and back in February she also became the first woman to hit a nine-darter on the circuit.

Many have tipped her to achieve these kind of milestones due to her tremendous talent and rich potential that has seen her dominate the women's game for several years, but perhaps not quite so soon.

Late last year, the trailblazing three-time WDF Women's World Champion and two-time PDC Women's World Matchplay champion went viral for a sensational 6-5 victory over Luke Littler in the World Youth Championship semi-finals, although she'd ultimately finish runner-up to Gian van Veen.

On this groundbreaking success, Greaves said: "I can't believe it. I honestly cannot believe I took out that out.

"I never thought I'd win one of these. Never, ever. I'm so happy. I can't even describe the way I feel. I'm so happy. And I feel so proud of myself because I was struggling at the start of the year.

"I've really played well. I've enjoyed every moment of it. And maybe it maybe this is just the start. And hopefully I can kick on and do well on the telly."

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....