Darts results: Beau Greaves makes history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC ranking title

Beau Greaves made yet more history in her remarkable career by becoming the first woman to to win a PDC ranking title
And the 22-year-old sensation from Doncaster did it in style too with a show-stopping 142 checkout in the deciding leg of the Players Championship 11 final against Michael Smith to triumph 8-7.
Greaves is competing as a PDC Tour Card holder for the first time this year and back in February she also became the first woman to hit a nine-darter on the circuit.
Many have tipped her to achieve these kind of milestones due to her tremendous talent and rich potential that has seen her dominate the women's game for several years, but perhaps not quite so soon.
Late last year, the trailblazing three-time WDF Women's World Champion and two-time PDC Women's World Matchplay champion went viral for a sensational 6-5 victory over Luke Littler in the World Youth Championship semi-finals, although she'd ultimately finish runner-up to Gian van Veen.
On this groundbreaking success, Greaves said: "I can't believe it. I honestly cannot believe I took out that out.
"I never thought I'd win one of these. Never, ever. I'm so happy. I can't even describe the way I feel. I'm so happy. And I feel so proud of myself because I was struggling at the start of the year.
"I've really played well. I've enjoyed every moment of it. And maybe it maybe this is just the start. And hopefully I can kick on and do well on the telly."
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