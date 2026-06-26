Could the Premier League Darts become two divisions? Paul Nicholson makes the case for a change in format to the regular season

The 2026 Premier League Darts season reminded us why this competition remains one of the biggest attractions in the sport due to ticket sales, viewing figures and an outstanding Finals Night at the O2.

The atmosphere was the best I've experienced there, the standard was exceptional and every single leg possible was played. Some say it wasn't as dramatic as the Finals Night when Phil Taylor hit two nine-darters, but there's no denying that on this occasion, all three matches created high drama and quality.

However, while I'd happily leave Finals Night exactly as it is, it shouldn't stop us recognising that the league phase has become stale.

I also take encouragement from comments made by PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter, who has indicated the organisation is prepared to review the format ahead of 2027. That tells me they're listening. They know the current model has probably reached the end of its lifespan and are willing to consider fresh ideas rather than simply standing still.

If the PDC decide to keep a single Premier League, I'd certainly welcome the return of some form of elimination. It created jeopardy, gave players something tangible to fight against and kept the table alive throughout the season.

However, if I'm putting forward my preferred solution, I'd go further than that.

I'd split the Premier League into two divisions.

Why two divisions?

Quite simply, darts has become too strong to keep asking the same eight players to play each other week after week for four months.

Every season we're talking about players who deserve an opportunity and this year has been no different with Wessel Nijman emerging as one of the game's brightest talents, while Beau Greaves looks destined for this stage in the not too distant future.

There were so many players left disappointed by their omission this year and that's a good problem to have because it proves the sport is growing at an exciting rate.

But rather than trying to solve it by making impossible selection decisions, why not embrace the depth the sport now has?

My idea would be to expand the competition into two divisions. Whether that's 16 players split into two groups of eight or a slightly different number is open for debate, but the principle remains the same.

Each Thursday night you could stage four matches from Division A and four from Division B.

The biggest objection I've heard over the years is that fans buying tickets might miss seeing the biggest stars if there are multiple divisions.

But they wouldn't.

If every division played every week, Luke Littler would still be in Brighton. Luke Humphries would still be in Belfast. Michael van Gerwen would still be in Dublin. The audience would simply get eight different matches instead of seven featuring the same combinations we've already watched several times that season.

From a television perspective, eight matches isn't unrealistic either. Sky Sports already broadcasts nights with eight matches at big events such as the opening days of the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts, so the framework is there. There would be logistical challenges with more walk-ons and tighter scheduling, but those are practical issues that can be solved if the appetite is there.

The upside is enormous.

You showcase more of the world's best players. More sponsors receive exposure. More fans get to watch their favourites live. More storylines develop throughout the season. Instead of waiting months for fresh match-ups, you'd have them every single Thursday.

The Premier League has always evolved.

We've seen different formats, different numbers of players and the introduction and removal of relegation. Change has never been something the PDC should fear - it's one of the reasons the organisation has become so successful.

This year's Finals Night proved the Premier League is still one of the greatest events in darts.

Now it's time to make sure the other 16 weeks are just as exciting.

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