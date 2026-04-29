Beau Greaves can go on and win a major title after making more history, writes darts pundit Paul Nicholson

Beau Greaves became the first woman to win a PDC ranking title and in this week's column Paul Nicholson reflects on this historic milestone.

I’ve been trying to figure out just how big this is for ladies’ darts. Because if you look back over the last 25 or 26 years, from all the different generations of players that we’ve had, there have been incredible achievements. You’ve got 10 world titles for Trina Gulliver, which is astonishing, but the talent pool was never really able to live with her consistently, so there was always going to be somebody who dominated. You can look at Anastasia Dobromyslova's exploits, Fallon Sherrock’s groundbreaking wins at the World Championship and Grand Slam of Darts, you can look at Lisa Ashton’s brilliance, and all of those moments absolutely matter. Fallon has done astonishing things for this sport. Lisa has had great moments. But not like this. This feels different.

Beau Greaves becomes the first woman to win a PDC ranking title and she did it in style!



Her reaction and Michael Smith's sportsmanship are both tremendous pic.twitter.com/K1Psz2tZco — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 27, 2026

And the reason it feels different is because Beau Greaves winning a Players Championship title is not some random, out-of-the-blue shock. This is not a fluke. This is not one of those moments where everybody suddenly has to rewrite what they thought they knew. If anything, what Beau has done is confirm what should already have been obvious to anyone paying proper attention. If you’ve got the right talent, and you’ve got something building the right way, you can accomplish incredible things. Because this has been building. Very recently, she’d already made back-to-back quarter-finals and earlier this season had also hit a nine-dart finish. People were starting to think, hang on a minute — if she can make back-to-back quarter-finals, there’s no reason why she can’t make semi-finals. And if she can make semi-finals, why not finals? Why not even win one? Now, let’s be honest here. At the start of the year, when people were saying, “Oh, Beau Greaves can go and win a Players Championship,” a lot of them were probably trying to be a bit clever. They wanted to be the person who tipped it first. They wanted to sound smart. But realistically, how many people genuinely thought she would actually go and do it this quickly? Not many. Most realistic people were saying she’d do okay. She’d do well. Maybe she’d qualify for a European Tour event. That felt like the logical next step. She hasn’t done that yet. But she’s won a title. And that changes everything because what we are starting to learn now, based on years of Women’s Series action, years of winning in the WDF, years of proving herself at every single level, is that it really doesn’t matter anymore who the opponents are supposed to be. She is a genuinely world-class player. Nothing to do with gender. And I think that’s the key point. This is not just about the fact she won. It’s the manner in which she did it.

'Shot of the decade' When people properly dissect this run, they’re not just going to look at the trophy and say, “Wasn’t that nice?” They’re going to be asking, “When’s the next one coming?” Because there is no way Beau should be surprising people with winning when you actually look at how she won. Rob Cross was 5-4 up in the quarter-finals. Beau then produces 25 darts for the next two legs and finds a four-visit leg in the decider — an 11-darter to beat Cross and make her first semi-final. That alone is elite. Then you get Gary Anderson. And I firmly believe that what Beau did against Gary Anderson is the best performance a woman has ever produced. I do not doubt that. This wasn’t some flailing version of Gary Anderson. This was a guy who, earlier in the day, had been averaging 110 and 108. And Beau wins seven straight legs against him. Seven. That is absurd.

GLORIOUS FROM GREAVES!



Beau Greaves is through to her first ever Players Championship final, as Beau and Arrow beats Gary Anderson 7-1, winning seven consecutive legs, and averaging over 105 in the process! 🤯



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8#PC11 pic.twitter.com/TvT78dHKLO — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 27, 2026

That is not a player riding emotion. That is not somebody just having a nice story. That is a serious, world-class operator dismantling one of the greatest natural talents the sport has ever seen. And then, after that, she beats Michael Smith. And not just by hanging on. She produces what will probably already go down as one of the finishes of the year — 142 in the deciding leg, with three darts left in the tournament, knowing your opponent is sat there on a double ready to beat you. Can you win the title right there and then? I think 99.9999% of people in history can’t. A lot of titles are won when players have got three darts at double in a relatively comfortable spot. But how often do you honestly see someone needing that kind of shot, under that level of pressure, not just to win a title — but to win their first? It is one of the shots of the decade. Not many people can do that. What made it even more special was that Michael Smith, to his immense credit, seemed to understand how big the moment was before the final dart had even landed. That’s how massive this felt. This is an iconic moment in darts and it goes right up there with anything the sport has produced.

Patience pays off But here’s the thing people also need to remember: Beau Greaves being 22 does not mean this is some overnight explosion. What a lot of people forget is that she has been playing darts for years. She was playing at a really decent level when she was 12. This has all been building and she has done everything in the right order. And in this day and age, that really matters, because too many players want to jump straight in at the deep end before they’re ready. They want to skip steps. They want to dive in the pool and just see what happens. Beau didn’t do that.

Wonderful interview with Beau Greaves as she holds back the tears to talk about becoming the first woman to win a PDC ranking title. Incredible achievement.



She didn't think she'd ever win one, but now the sky's the limit...pic.twitter.com/RQmUaXR81I — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 27, 2026