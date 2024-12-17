BBC Sports Personality of the Year: Darts sensation Luke Littler wins the Young Sports Personality of the Year after history-making 12 months

The 17-year-old's astonishing first 12 months as a professional - which all began at his headline-making run to at the 2024 PDC World Championship final - saw him transcend darts and become a big enough sports star to come second in the vote for the main award behind Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodkingson.

The closest anyone from his sport had previously ever come to landing the prestigious award at SPOTY, that first began way back in 1954, was Phil Taylor in 2010 when finishing runner-up to AP McCoy and aside from that, they've rarely even got considered for the shortlist.

As he accepted his award at Tuesday’s ceremony in Salford, the now 17-year-old said on stage: “It goes to show how well I’ve done this year.

“But not only myself, (we) changed the sport of darts, all the other professionals, but I have played a big part in it.”

Asked about inspiring people, he said: “I know the amount of academies that have been brought up in different locations, how big the sport has got, tickets selling out for Ally Pally (Alexandra Palace, for the ongoing World Championship) in hours, and the Premier League, they sold out quick as well.

“It just goes to show how much I’ve changed it.”

How did he become such a star?

The sport’s most successful player of all-time – Phil Taylor – had to win 16 world titles and dozens of other major crowns throughout the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a true household name in the sporting world, but Littler was hitting mainstream news headlines within the space of a few matches.

The World Championship final between the then 16-year-old sensation and eventual winner Luke Humphries was the most watched non-football event in Sky Sports history with a total audience of 4.8 million and while he didn’t walk off with the trophy and the first prize of £500,000, his stardom and earning power was only just beginning.