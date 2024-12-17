BBC Sports Personality of the Year betting tips, odds and shortlist: Darts sensation Luke Littler backed to overcome Olympic hero Keely Hodgkinson

Keely Hodgkinson once again finds herself as a front runner in a big race - but this time her nearest challenger is a someone whose success has famously been fuelled by a diet of Squashies.

Victory for Luke Littler at BBC Sports Personality of the Year tonight (BBC 7pm) would see the 17-year-old become the first ever darts player to lift the famous trophy and further underline his status as the biggest star his sport has ever produced.

However, as much as we hear how many viewing figures darts gets on Sky Sports and ITV4 these days due to the Littler effect, we obviously can't forget how much the Olympics always dominates the sporting summer and that Hodgkinson was at the forefront of it.

Her 800m gold medal performance was so iconic that it shot her to wider stardom beyond athletics, and nobody can quibble about her being favourite for SPOTY. Winning it would be richly deserved.