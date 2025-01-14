Bahrain Darts Masters 2025: Darts predictions, betting tips and preview for the ITV4-televised event in Bahrain

The ITV4-televised Bahrain Darts Masters takes place from Thursday to Friday and our Chris Hammer brings you his preview and tips.

Darts betting tips: Bahrain Darts Masters 2pts Luke Littler to win the Bahrain Darts Masters at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt each-way Chris Dobey to win the Bahrain Darts Masters at 12/1 (General 1/2 1,2) 1pt Nebrida (+2.5) to beat Cross & Toylo (+2.5) to beat Wright at 3/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This time last year, anyone who thought Luke Littler's dream run to the World Championship final on debut was just some kind of crazy 'fluke' were quickly eating their words. Not only did he become the youngest player to ever hit a televised nine-dart finish in the first leg of his quarter-final with Nathan Aspinall, but he then went on to win his maiden PDC title just two days before his 17th birthday. That was the first of four perfect legs in 2024 and each one came in tournaments that he'd go on and win; his debut Pro Tour event, his debut European Tour event and, of course, the Premier League final against Luke Humphries.

I think we were all guilty of 'expecting' him to manage a fifth during his record-breaking world title run! His mind-boggling achievements in 2024 would have been astonishing for anyone. After all, only Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright had previously managed 10 or more titles in a single season. But to do it in a debut campaign at such a young age with more attention and hype than anyone ever before in darts makes it one of the greatest in British sporting history. The way he spoke to the media during the World Championship was credit to the way he handles himself away from the oche and it genuinely feels as if nothing fazes him.

Even when he did admit to feeling the pressure for the first time against Ryan Meikle in his very first match, he still managed to produce 'that' ridiculous world-record set average of 141.

Leg 1: 180-180-81-60 (11 darts)

Leg 2: 180-180-129-12 (10 darts)

Leg 3: 139-174-136-52 (11 darts)



He averaged over 100 in all but one of his matches at the Ally Pally which means he's exceeded three figures in 18 of his last 19 matches, which also included his title run at the Grand Slam of Darts and finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries at the Players Championship Finals.

With all his media commitments since making history, I doubt he'll have practiced as much as usual but does it really matter for this tournament? After all, he faced the same levels of attention - possibly even more - after finishing runner-up to Humphries at the Ally Pally 12 months ago and that didn't stop him lifting this trophy. And the year before that, Michael Smith won the inaugural edition just over a week after lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy. Essentially the world champion is naturally going to be the 'form horse' when the first event of the new season is so hot on the heels of the greatest show in darts.