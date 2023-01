The eyes of the darting world will descend on the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and the Wunderland in Kalkar as a record-breaking number of players from across the globe bid to win PDC Tour Cards for 2023/24.

Qualifying School will again feature concurrent events being staged in the UK and Germany, and is split into First Stage and Final Stage.

A total of 24 players are exempt to the Final Stage at UK Qualifying School, with 15 players exempt to the Final Stage of European Q School.

The First Stage, which will take place from January 9-11, will see further players up to a total of 128 in the UK and Europe respectively qualifying to compete in Final Stage from January 12-15.

A total of 27 PDC Tour Cards will be on offer in the Final Stage from January 12-15, with each of the daily winners in the UK and Europe receiving an automatic Tour Card.

The remaining 19 Tour Cards will be allocated to players from the UK and European Q School Final Stage Orders of Merit, and split on a pro-rata basis of total participants in each region.