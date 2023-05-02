Sporting Life
Stephen Hendry in action against Jimmy White
World Seniors Snooker Championship 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live BBC TV coverage details for the major featuring Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry

By Sporting Life
19:02 · TUE May 02, 2023

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2023 World Senior Snooker Championship, which takes place from May 3-7 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The 14th staging of this tournament is being held at snooker's spiritual home for the fifth title as the likes of Jimmy White, Stephen Hendry, Ken Doherty, Mark Davis and defending champion Lee Walker battle it out for glory.

You can look follow the event unfolded below with all the results and daily schedule while we have details of the prize money, ticket information, format and how to watch on TV.

World Seniors Championship: Neal Foulds sets the scene

We’ve had some real lows this season, you can’t hide from that fact, but most certainly finished with a tremendous high, and all that is left is the World Seniors Championship which will again take place at the Crucible.

Jason Ferguson has done a terrific job with raising the profile of this event and it has grown in popularity year on year. Lee Walker beat Jimmy White in the final 12 months ago, but the Whirlwind has enjoyed a good season on the main tour and looks a worthy favourite with some bookies. His old sparring partner, Stephen Hendry, will be in action as well, so it’s an interesting line-up this year.

Perhaps the Seniors is just the right way to unwind following an electric main event, one I’m still struggling to wrap my head around. But it was such fun and glorious entertainment. At the end of the day, that’s what sport is all about.

World Senior Darts Championship: Draw and round-by-round results

  • Matches listed in draw bracket order

FIRST ROUND (Best of 5 frames)

  • Lee Walker v Gerard Greene
  • Peter Lines v Ben Hancorn
  • Stephen Hendry v Darren Morgan
  • Ken Doherty v Alfie Burden
  • Jimmy White v Phillip Wiliams
  • Joe Johnson v Adrian Ridley
  • Tony Drago v Vito Puopolo
  • Mark Davis v Mohamed Khairy

What TV channel is the World Seniors snooker on?

The World Senior Snooker Championship will be broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer and via the red button.

World Seniors Format

  • First Round - Best of 5 frames
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 7 frames
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 7 frames
  • Final - Best of 9 frames

World Senior Snooker Championship schedule and results

Wednesday May 3
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Red Button
First Round (Best of 5 frames)

  • Lee Walker v Gerard Greene
  • Mark Davis v Mohamed Khairy

Thursday May 4
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Red Button
First Round (Best of 5 frames)

  • Ken Doherty v Alfie Burden
  • Tony Drago v Vito Puopolo

Friday May 5
Afternoon session (1200 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Red Button
First Round (Best of 5 frames)

  • Peter Lines v Ben Hancorn
  • Joe Johnson v Adrian Ridley

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Red Button
First Round (Best of 5 frames)

  • Stephen Hendry v Darren Morgan
  • Jimmy White v Philip Williams

Saturday May 6
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Red Button
Quarter-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Red Button
Quarter-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

  • Two Matches

Sunday May 7
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Red Button
Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Red Button
Final (Best of 9 frames)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Senior Snooker ticket information

Some tickets are still available for the tournament via the Sheffield Theatres website here

World Senior Darts Championship Odds

  • Mark Davis is the bookies favourite while Jimmy White is close behind at 7/2. However, the King of the Crucible Stephen Hendry is a big outsider at 20/1. Click here for Sky Bet's prices

World Seniors prize money

  • Winner £15,000
  • Rest of the prize money TBC

World Seniors: Roll of Honour

  • 2022: Lee Walker 5-4 Jimmy White
  • 2021: David Lilley 5-3 Jimmy White
  • 2020: Jimmy White 5-4 Ken Doherty
  • 2019: Jimmy White 5-3 Darren Morgan
  • 2018: Aaron Canavan 4-3 Patrick Wallace
  • 2017: Peter Lines 4-0 John Parrott
  • 2016: Mark Davis 2-1 Darren Morgan
  • 2015: Mark Williams 2-1 Fergal O'Brien
  • 2013: Steve Davis 2-1 Nigel Bond
  • 2012: Nigel Bond 2-0 Tony Chappel
  • 2011: Darren Morgan 2-1 Steve Davis
  • 2010: Jimmy White 4-1 Steve Davis
  • 1991: Cliff Wilson 5-4 Eddie Charlton

