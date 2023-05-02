The 14th staging of this tournament is being held at snooker's spiritual home for the fifth title as the likes of Jimmy White, Stephen Hendry, Ken Doherty, Mark Davis and defending champion Lee Walker battle it out for glory.

You can look follow the event unfolded below with all the results and daily schedule while we have details of the prize money, ticket information, format and how to watch on TV.

World Seniors Championship: Neal Foulds sets the scene

We’ve had some real lows this season, you can’t hide from that fact, but most certainly finished with a tremendous high, and all that is left is the World Seniors Championship which will again take place at the Crucible.

Jason Ferguson has done a terrific job with raising the profile of this event and it has grown in popularity year on year. Lee Walker beat Jimmy White in the final 12 months ago, but the Whirlwind has enjoyed a good season on the main tour and looks a worthy favourite with some bookies. His old sparring partner, Stephen Hendry, will be in action as well, so it’s an interesting line-up this year.

Perhaps the Seniors is just the right way to unwind following an electric main event, one I’m still struggling to wrap my head around. But it was such fun and glorious entertainment. At the end of the day, that’s what sport is all about.

FIRST ROUND (Best of 5 frames)