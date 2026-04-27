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Would you want to see the return of Big Break?
Would you want to see the return of Big Break?

Snooker's Big Break returns to our TV screens after stars backed Sporting Life campaign

Snooker
Tue May 12, 2026 · 3h ago

Snooker's best players called for the return of Big Break – and the BBC has confirmed that they will get their wish.

Prior to the World Championship, we spoke to some of the sport's biggest stars, including Shaun Murphy, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Mark Allen, Barry Hawkins, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson to get their thoughts on whether they’d like to see the legendary snooker game show return to prime-time TV – and if so, who would host it.

And just a week after the conclusion at the Crucible, where Wu Yize became world champion, the BBC revealed that the show will return, hosted by Paddy McGuinness and Stephen Hendry.

WATCH: SHOULD BIG BREAK RETURN TO OUR SCREENS?

‘BRING BACK BIG BREAK!’ SAY SNOOKER STARS!

WATCH: WHO SHOULD HOST BIG BREAK?

Who Should Host Big Break?! Snooker Fans Have Their Say

McGuinness said: "I am absolutely delighted to be a part of Big Break. It is one of those shows everyone knows and loves so to be hosting it alongside legend Stephen Hendry will be something special. Bring it on!"

Hendry added: "Big Break was a unique mix of trick shots and great entertainment and I can't wait to be back at the table and bringing this incredible show to a whole new audience and who knows, we might inspire the next generation of snooker players to get into the sport."

In a press release, the BBC teased a reformatted version of Big Break, which will appear on BBC Two and the iPlayer, with further details to be announced in due course. Filming is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

WATCH: PLAYERS CALL FOR A RYDER CUP OF SNOOKER

Snooker Needs a Ryder Cup! Stars Back New Team Format

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