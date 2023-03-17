Sporting Life
Jimmy White plays on Saturday night after sensationally qualifying for the UK Championship
Jimmy White

Snooker results: Jimmy White's renaissance continues in opening round of the WST Classic

By Sporting Life
14:34 · FRI March 17, 2023

Jimmy White's superb season could get even better after he battled back from 2-0 down to defeat Graeme Dott 4-2 in opening round of the inaugural WST Classic in Leicester.

The Whirlwind has rolled back the years on numerous occasions this year, including qualification for his first UK Championship since 2010 and also becoming the first player aged 60 or older to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton in 1992.

Competing in his seventh ranking tournament of the campaign, White looked up against it when the Scottish veteran compiled breaks of 130 and 51 to open up a 2-0 lead.

The 60-year-old pinched a hard-fought third frame to get himself back in the match and kicked on to move 3-2 ahead before wrapping up victory with a break of 56.

More to follow...

Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White faced each other in four finals in the 1990s
CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO READ OUR SPECIAL JIMMY WHITE FEATURE

WST Classic: Today's schedule and results

Friday, March 17
First Round (Best of 7 frames)

Matches played from 1000

  • Gary Wilson 4-0 Lei Peifan
  • Yuan SiJun 4-0 Andy Lee
  • Ryan Day 1-4 Steven Hallworth
  • Cao Yupeng 4-3 Craig Steadman

Matches played from 1200

  • Jordan Brown 1-4 Allan Taylor
  • Luca Brecel 2-4 Haydon Pinhey
  • Zhou Yuelong v Julien Leclercq
  • Graeme Dott 2-4 Jimmy White

Matches played from 1400

  • Elliot Slessor v Himanshu Dinesh Jain
  • Mark Williams v Sean O'Sullivan
  • Wu Yize v Ashley Hugill
  • Kyren Wilson v Dean Young

Matches played from 1600

  • Jimmy Robertson v Lukas Kleckers
  • Jackson Page v Anton Kazakov
  • Judd Trump v David Lilley
  • Joe Perry v Duane Jones

Matches played from 1800

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mohamed Ibrahim
  • David Grace v Ryan Thomerson
  • Sam Craigie v Hammad Miah
  • Jamie Jones v Rory McLeod

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT RESULTS AND DRAW

WST Classic: How to watch?

The brand new WST Classic can be viewed for £4.99 on http://Matchroom.Live

