The Whirlwind has rolled back the years on numerous occasions this year, including qualification for his first UK Championship since 2010 and also becoming the first player aged 60 or older to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton in 1992.

Competing in his seventh ranking tournament of the campaign, White looked up against it when the Scottish veteran compiled breaks of 130 and 51 to open up a 2-0 lead.

The 60-year-old pinched a hard-fought third frame to get himself back in the match and kicked on to move 3-2 ahead before wrapping up victory with a break of 56.

