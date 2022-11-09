Jimmy White thrilled snooker fans around the world as he qualified for the UK Championship with a 6-1 victory over Dominic Dale in Sheffield.
The 60-year-old legend began the week at Ponds Forge needing four victories to reach the televised stages of snooker's second biggest ranking event, which he famously won way back in 1992 against John Parrott.
But after thumping both Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Mann 6-0 in his first two matches, he then upset the odds to overcome six-time ranking event winner Stephen Maguire 6-4 in round three, having previously trailed 3-1.
On 'Judgement Day' of qualification, White faced Welsh veteran Dale for a place at York's Barbican and despite all the pressure, the Whirlwind cruised to a resounding 6-1 win to earn his spot at York's Barbican.
There were no half century breaks from either player in a largely scrappy match but White won't care as he out fought his 50-year-old opponent in six of the seven frames to create another piece of history.
White, who first played in the tournament back in 1981 and hasn't featured in the main stage for 12 years, becomes the first player aged 60 or older to reach the last 32 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton in 1993.
White will find out which of the world's top 16 he will face in the opening round when the draw takes place on Thursday - but during his post-match interview, he needed convincing that it wouldn't be Jack Lisowski.
When the confusion was cleared up, White told Rob Walker: "I've been hitting the ball well for quite some time, but I've not had any results at all. I won my first match 6-0, played OK. I won my next match, something really clicked. I fancied my next match with Stephen Maguire, still a competent player.
"Today's match with Dominic, the first session was so scrappy. I was so lucky to get out 3-1 up. Sometimes when you play bad, it gets a bit embarrassing. Then I thought the likes of John Higgins, sometimes he struggles but you've still got to play matchplay snooker - treat it like a job.
"I played a little better. I'm buzzing!
"If I didn't think I could win, I wouldn't play. We're very lucky us snooker players, it's not like football or boxing. If you've got the passion to practise and keep your game in fairly good shape, you can go on."
Asked how high this ranks amongst his other achievements, which include 10 ranking titles and the Masters, the six-time World Championship runner-up said: "You'll have to ask me after I win it because I'm not here to just make the numbers up. If I bring my A game, I can win the competition."
The tournament runs from Saturday November 12 until Sunday November 20 and will be broadcast on BBC and Eurosport. All matches up to and including the semi-finals are best of 11 frames, then the final is best of 19.
Draw will take place on Thursday, with 16 qualifiers being paired with the world's top 16. Seedings in brackets
BBC television and online via the iPlayer; Eurosport television and online via Eurosport Player.
The UK Championship is one of snooker's most prestigious tournaments and is widely considered the second biggest ranking event behind the World Championship at the Crucible.
Along with the World Championship and the Masters, the UK Championship makes up snooker's Triple Crown and any player winning all three tournaments during their careers becomes an undisputed legend of the sport.
The UK Championship was first staged in 1977 in Blackpool, when Ireland's Patsy Fagan defeated Doug Mountjoy, but has since been held in Preston, Bournemouth, Telford and York's Barbican Centre, where the event currently takes place.
Steve Davis dominated the early years of the event with six titles between 1980 and 1987 before Stephen Hendry took a firm grip on the game with five championships of his own - although he could not stop John Parrott and Jimmy White lifting the trophy in 1991 and 1992.
Ronnie O'Sullivan famously first triumphed in 1993 at the age of just 17, making him the youngest winner of any ranking snooker event, and he also made history in 2001 when thrashing Ken Doherty 10-1 to record the final's biggest margin of victory. Three years later Stephen Maguire equalled that record against David Gray.
Scotland's John Higgins is among the tournament's most successful players with three UK Championship crowns while Welshmen Mark Williams (twice) and Matthew Stevens are also on the roll of honour alongside English quartet Peter Ebdon, Shaun Murphy, Judd Trump and Mark Selby.
In 2005, teenager Ding Junhui became the first player from outside Britain and Ireland to win the event with a 10-6 victory over a 48-year-old Steve Davis, who was competing in his first UK Championship final since 1990, and the Chinese star repeated the feat in 2009 against John Higgins.
Australia's Neil Robertson became the second non-European winner of the tournament in 2013 when he defeated Mark Selby and he surely won't be the last as the contingent of talented snooker players from around the globe continues to grow.
In 2014 O'Sullivan won the UK Championship for the fifth time by beating Judd Trump 10-9 in a thriller although the Rocket decided not to defend his title in 2015 as Robertson went on to defeat Liang Wenbo in the final.
In 2016, Mark Selby became only the ninth player in the history of the event to lift the trophy more than once before O'Sullivan won back-t0-back titles in 2017 and 2018 to become the most successful player in the tournament's history.
Junhui picked up his third UK crown in 2019, defeating O'Sullivan along the way, before Robertson overcame Trump 10-9 at around 1am in 2020 to complete one of the most dramatic final victories.
Last year's finalists upset the odds to get that far, with Zhao Xintong overcoming Luca Brecel 10-5.