Jimmy White thrilled snooker fans around the world as he qualified for the UK Championship with a 6-1 victory over Dominic Dale in Sheffield.

The 60-year-old legend began the week at Ponds Forge needing four victories to reach the televised stages of snooker's second biggest ranking event, which he famously won way back in 1992 against John Parrott. But after thumping both Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Mann 6-0 in his first two matches, he then upset the odds to overcome six-time ranking event winner Stephen Maguire 6-4 in round three, having previously trailed 3-1. On 'Judgement Day' of qualification, White faced Welsh veteran Dale for a place at York's Barbican and despite all the pressure, the Whirlwind cruised to a resounding 6-1 win to earn his spot at York's Barbican. There were no half century breaks from either player in a largely scrappy match but White won't care as he out fought his 50-year-old opponent in six of the seven frames to create another piece of history. White, who first played in the tournament back in 1981 and hasn't featured in the main stage for 12 years, becomes the first player aged 60 or older to reach the last 32 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton in 1993.

White will find out which of the world's top 16 he will face in the opening round when the draw takes place on Thursday - but during his post-match interview, he needed convincing that it wouldn't be Jack Lisowski.

When the confusion was cleared up, White told Rob Walker: "I've been hitting the ball well for quite some time, but I've not had any results at all. I won my first match 6-0, played OK. I won my next match, something really clicked. I fancied my next match with Stephen Maguire, still a competent player. "Today's match with Dominic, the first session was so scrappy. I was so lucky to get out 3-1 up. Sometimes when you play bad, it gets a bit embarrassing. Then I thought the likes of John Higgins, sometimes he struggles but you've still got to play matchplay snooker - treat it like a job. "I played a little better. I'm buzzing!

"If I didn't think I could win, I wouldn't play. We're very lucky us snooker players, it's not like football or boxing. If you've got the passion to practise and keep your game in fairly good shape, you can go on." Asked how high this ranks amongst his other achievements, which include 10 ranking titles and the Masters, the six-time World Championship runner-up said: "You'll have to ask me after I win it because I'm not here to just make the numbers up. If I bring my A game, I can win the competition." The tournament runs from Saturday November 12 until Sunday November 20 and will be broadcast on BBC and Eurosport. All matches up to and including the semi-finals are best of 11 frames, then the final is best of 19.

