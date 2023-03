Quarter Four

WST Classic daily schedule

Thursday, March 16

First Round (Best of 7 frames)

Matches played from 1000

Jack Lisowski v Louis Heathcote

Dominic Dale v Si Jiahui

Pang Junxu v Jenson Kendrick

Lyu Haotian v Michael Judge

Matches played from 1200

Noppon Saengkham v Ian Burns

Fan Zhengyi v Andres Petrov

Stuart Bingham v Ng On Yee

Anthony McGill v Peng Yisong

Matches played from 1400

Joe O'Connor v Jamie O'Neill

Oliver Lines v Mitchell Mann

Neil Robertson v Luke Simmonds

Matthew Stevens v Victor Sarkis

Matches played from 1600

Ben Woollaston v Dylan Emery

Hossein Vafaei v John J Astley

Scott Donaldson v Zak Surety

Barry Hawkins v Barry Pinches

Matches played from 1800

Ricky Walden v Ben Mertens

Mark Allen v Peter Lines

Mark Davis v Fergal O'Brien

Martin Gould v Andrew Higginson

Friday, March 17

First Round (Best of 7 frames)

Matches played from 1000

Gary Wilson v Lei Peifan

Yuan SiJun v Andy Lee

Ryan Day v Steven Hallworth

Cao Yupeng v Craig Steadman

Matches played from 1200

Jordan Brown v Allan Taylor

Luca Brecelv Haydon Pinhey

Zhou Yuelong v Julien Leclercq

Graeme Dott v Jimmy White

Matches played from 1400

Elliot Slessor v Himanshu Dinesh Jain

Mark Williams v Sean O'Sullivan

Wu Yize v Ashley Hugill

Kyren Wilson v Dean Young

Matches played from 1600

Jimmy Robertson v Lukas Kleckers

Jackson Page v Anton Kazakov

Judd Trump v David Lilley

Joe Perry v Duane Jones

Matches played from 1800

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mohamed Ibrahim

David Grace v Ryan Thomerson

Sam Craigie v Hammad Miah

Jamie Jones v Rory McLeod

Saturday, March 18

First Round (Best of 7 frames)

Matches played from 1000

Liam HighfieldvMarco Fu

Ali CartervDechawat Poomjaeng

Stuart CarringtonvAdam Duffy

Tian PengfeivAlfie Burden

Matches played from 1200

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Asjad Iqbal

Ding Junhui v Xu Si

Mark King v Muhammad Asif

Matthew Selt v Michael Holt

Matches played from 1400

Chris Wakelin v Reanne Evans

Mark Joyce v Gerard Greene

Tom Ford v Andrew Pagett

Stephen Maguire v Alexander Ursenbacher

Matches played from 1600

Anthony Hamilton v Farakh Ajaib

Andy Hicks v James Cahill

Shaun Murphy v Oliver Brown

John Higgins v Michael White

Matches played from 1800