Shaun Murphy admits losing an epic World Championship final to Wu Yize this year broke his heart - and he says he will never get over it.

Murphy was beaten 18-17 by Wu in a Crucible classic in May, his fourth defeat in the Sheffield showpiece since he famously won the title as a 22-year-old in 2005. The Englishman has likened the feelings after that brutal loss to the grief felt when losing a loved one. "I'm not over it, not at all," Murphy told Sporting Life. "I don't think it's something you ever get over. "To come so close, within a few balls and to not win, was heartbreaking. And to be honest with you, I think my heart's still broken over it. "There's part of me that died that night, and I don't think it's ever coming back. It was very, very difficult to take. Still is difficult to take. "I can only equate it to the grief of losing somebody in your life. "It's certainly not as serious as grief, you know, losing a loved one. I'm not trying to diminish that at all. But that's the only way I can verbalise how it feels. "It really really hurt. You know how they say it's not personal, it's business. Well, it felt pretty personal to me." Losing that final clearly came as a profound disappointment to Murphy, who remains among the finest players in the game at the age of 44. His form over the last two years has been very impressive, with his successes including winning a second Masters title and first British Open crown.

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It is now 18 years since his UK Championship triumph, when he beat Marco Fu 10-9 in a thrilling final in Telford. Reflecting back on that success in 2008, Murphy said it came as a surprise because he was suffering some great personal difficulties at the time. "I was in total turmoil in my life, on and off the table," Murphy said. "That tournament was just after my separation from my first wife. My entire life had just been turned upside down. "I found the sanctuary of the hotel room and the practice room in Telford and, it would be a step too far to say it saved my life, but it certainly gave me the presence of mind and the time I needed to just decompress and sort a few things out and get my life in order. "When I went to Telford that year, I had absolutely no optimism at all, and certainly no real belief that I was going to win the tournament. "I couldn't find any form. My technique had gone. I had no idea which way was up at the time. But I had a couple of wins, and by the middle to end part of the week, I was starting to feel like a snooker player again. "Winning the UK Championship that year was a total surprise for everyone, including me. But it gave me that gift of belief and relit the fire in me to go again, and I felt like I turned a corner after that week." 'Even chess has a time limit' Murphy will take on Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the 50th UK Championship at York's Barbican on Monday night. Murphy won't have to worry about pedestrian play from the quickfire Thepchaiya. But he has joined fellow stars Kyren Wilson, Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan in calling for play in the sport to be speeded up. "Look, everyone has bills to pay," Murphy said. "Life's tough, and some players are desperate for each ball, each frame, each round. "While at the very top end of snooker, we get carried away with the money available, you don't have to go too far down the rankings for it to be not so bountiful. "You can understand why players would just dig in when they're desperate for results. They're not bothered about style and panache and entertainment. They're bothered about paying bills. "But at the very top end of the game, I think the top players have to remember where snooker comes from and its history. We are at our core an entertainment industry, and we have to remember that. "I think some players could speed up. They need to speed up. It's no more complicated than that. "The public may or may not know this. Not all players are playing slowly by accident. Not all players are doing it because they don't know what to do, or because they're nervous. Some are doing it on purpose. Some are doing it to put you off. Some are doing it to, you know, get an advantage. "I've said for years, I think snooker needs to bring in some form of shot clock. A very reasonable, respectful shot clock, which is just there in the background, encouraging players to get on with it.

Shaun Murphy says slow play is a problem that needs tackling