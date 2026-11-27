Richard Mann nominates three bets from the pick of the first-round action at the UK Championship, which begins on Saturday afternoon.

Snooker betting tips: UK Championship round one 2pts Stephen Maguire to beat Mark Williams 13/8 (General) 2pts Jack Lisowski to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan at 6/4 (General) 1pt Fan Zhengyi to beat Kyren Wilson at 11/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Mark Williams v Stephen Maguire Satuday, 13:00

Sky Bet match odds: Williams 1/2, Maguire 13/8 STEPHEN MAGUIRE secured another visit to the Barbican Centre with a couple of comfortable wins in qualifying, firstly a 6-1 defeat of Jordan Brown and then a 6-2 thumping of Julien Leclercq that featured two century breaks. We shouldn’t be surprised. Maguire has enjoyed quite the love affair with the UK Championship, winning in York in 2024 and reaching two more finals, in 2007 and 2019. Though not the consistent force of old, Maguire remains capable of top-class snooker when at his best, and beat world champion Wu Yize in China earlier in the season.

Stephen Maguire the man for the big occasion

In fact, he has given the impression for a few months now that he's close to a deep run somewhere soon, and York generally fits the bill for the Scot. Maguire came from 4-0 behind to beat Mark Williams here in 2018 with arguably one of the best performances ever seen in the Barbican – one which included three tons and a run of 97 – and I’m backing him to repeat the dose. Interestingly, the head-to-head record between these two stands at 9-9, a very respectable record few would hold against a player of Williams’ stature, and Maguire clearly raises his game for the big occasion. At 13/8, he looks the bet. Kyren Wilson v Fan Zhengyi Saturday, 19:00

Sky Bet match odds: Wilson 2/7, Fan 11/4 Kyren Wilson is the hottest ticket in snooker right now, arriving in York on the back of three consecutive tournament wins which culminated in victory at the Champion of Champions. Wilson will be determined to keep his golden run going, but it’s never easy for top players to maintain their form at the highest level, and an inevitable dip in form is sure to arrive.

Kyren Wilson celebrates Champion of Champions success

In fact, Wilson looked jaded at the end of that Champion of Champions final with Chris Wakelin, and though a couple of weeks off since should’ve done him good, this could prove a bridge too far. Moreover, he faces a dangerous last-32 opponent in FAN ZHENGYI who is a former ranking winner in the midst of a solid season himself. Fan actually reached the semi-finals of the International Championship when Wilson beat him 9-6, but Fan dominated the early exchanges of that contest and at one stage led 5-3. He should have learned plenty from that, and will know he’s more than capable of giving Wilson a game. That match came in the middle of Wilson’s hot streak when he was untouchable, but any sort of hangover in York could see him prove vulnerable. At 11/4, I’m happy to chance Fan to pull off a minor shock, given he will be razor sharp following his dramatic 6-5 win over Stuart Bingham in qualifying. Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jack Lisowksi Sunday, 13:00

Sky Bet match odds: O'Sullivan 8/15, Lisowski 6/4 Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his bid for a record-extending ninth UK Championship title when facing JACK LISOWSKI. The omens are not good for O’Sullivan who hasn’t won a professional match since August, and was hammered 4-0 by Shaun Murphy at the recent Champion of Champions. Even more concerning is O’Sullivan’s loss to Tony Drago in the Snooker 900 just last week when looking a long way from the force of old.

Ronnie O'Sullivan continues to struggle