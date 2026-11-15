Snooker results: Kyren Wilson beats Chris Wakelin 10-8 to secure Champion of Champions title

It was another proud moment for Wilson who, in picking up a first prize of £150,000, continued his golden run which began at the Northern Ireland Open last month and was followed by another major success at the International Championship in China only last week.

Despite such a heavy workload, Wilson shows no signs of slowing down and the 34-year-old had numbered Ali Carter, Zhao Xintong and Shaun Murphy among his victims already this week, before resisting a terrific fightback from Wakelin in the evening session of Sunday's final.

It appeared the 2024 world champion had one hand on the trophy after a dazzling display in the afternoon session, racing into a 4-0 lead thanks to breaks of 135, 87 and 115.

Though Wakelin rallied well to close the gap to 4-3, Wilson remained deadly when let loose in the balls and he won the next two frames with runs of 72 and 107 to finish the session with a three-frame cushion.