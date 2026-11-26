Richard Mann provides his extensive outright preview of the UK Championship, which begins in York on Saturday.

Snooker betting tips: UK Championship 1pt e.w Wu Yize to win the UK Championship at 9/1 (General 1/2 1,2) 1pt e.w John Higgins to win the UK Championship at 22/1 (Best Price 1/2 1,2) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

York’s UK Championship always has a special feel about it, with Christmas fast approaching and snooker back on terrestrial television for a tournament boasting a long and rich history, one that has found a perfect home in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. On the table, the snooker rarely fails to deliver, and only last year two of the sport's biggest hitters in Mark Selby and Judd Trump fought out a memorable final, the latter the loser on that occasion having beaten Barry Hawkins in an equally engrossing final 12 months earlier. I won’t be backing either this year, Trump still appearing to be batting for his very best form since winning the early-season Shanghai Masters, and Selby perhaps a little off-colour of late having begun the new campaign by taking first prize at the China Open and finishing runner-up in the British Open. That pair are class acts more than capable of producing some magic on the biggest stage, but the top half of the draw, where both are berthed, is littered with star quality, chiefly in the form of Kyren Wilson who could well meet Selby at the quarter-finals stage. Red-hot Wilson bidding for four in a row Wilson will head to York bidding to complete what would be his Triple Crown set, very much as the sport’s dominant force following three brilliant tournament wins in a row. That is a remarkable achievement in the modern era, his golden run beginning in Belfast and followed by victory at the International Championship and then the Champion of Champions.

Kyren Wilson celebrates Champion of Champions success

He did look jaded at the end of that recent most final with Chris Wakelin in Leicester, but that was a couple of weeks ago, and there will be plenty willing to make the case that Wilson should be favourite in the outright market ahead of Zhao Xintong and Trump. As it stands, he is third in at around 7/1. Nevertheless, Wilson finds himself in a fiercely competitive section, and I would worry that at some stage his heavy schedule will catch up with him. Winning a Triple Crown event is no easy task, and expecting Wilson to be cherry ripe once again might just be asking too much. Neil Robertson and Ronnie O’Sullivan are also drawn in that top half, but Robertson hasn’t been consistent enough to make even quotes of 20/1 tempting, while The Rocket continues to drift having not won a professional match since August and lost to Tony Drago in the Snooker 900 on Wednesday. The wildly talented Chang Bingyu would have to be seriously considered, but the secret’s out with this one who has won the Wuhan Open and reached the semi-finals of the International Championship already this term. Outright odds of 11/1 are only fair. In the end, I’m going to take two players from the bottom half of the draw, which would be an unusual approach for me, generally preferring to have one from each half covered. However, this does look the weaker section to my eye, with doubts about a few of these, including Mark Allen whose recent off-the-table problems have been well documented, and Ali Carter who has seemingly gone off the boil since winning the English Open. Hawkins is another who has been short of his best of late. Hawkins generally comes alive at this event, so I wouldn’t be surprised were he to give Shaun Murphy plenty to think about should they meet in the last 16, with the latter having told Nick Metcalfe only this week how he has yet to come to terms with last season’s World Championship final ‘heartbreak’. 2021 champion Zhao does give the impression that he is going to burst into life sooner rather than later, but whether the promise of a big performance being on the cards justifies quotes as short as 7/2 is another matter. Wu can claim more Triple Crown glory I can happily look elsewhere, starting with compatriot WU YIZE who is more than twice the price of Zhao at 9/1 despite lining up as current world champion having beaten Murphy in that memorable final at the Crucible in the spring.

Crucible glory for Wu Yize last spring

That was the defining moment of Wu’s career to date, but we saw signs of his star quality long before that, with a couple of major finals in the 2024/2025 campaign announcing his arrival, before he made his big breakthrough at the International Championship just over a year ago when winning his first ranking title. He hasn’t looked back since, and though he lacked experience when arriving in Sheffield for last season's World Championship – still only 22 years of age at the time – many shrewd observers, including the man he would go on to beat in the final, were tipping him for big things. He was a worthy world champion, mixing brilliant potting, deadly scoring and a willingness to get dirty when required, and despite starting the new campaign in what has become typically quiet fashion for first-time world champions, he was outstanding when winning the Shenzhen Open last month, his semi-final trashing of Trump particularly noteworthy. For my money, he’s been brewing for this stage of the season, a hugely important time in the calendar when the UK Championship and Masters trophies are handed out in consecutive months, and I’m certainly not reading too much into his narrow defeat to Chang at the Champion of Champions last time out. On the back of his World Championship triumph, Wu was being heralded as the man to take over the mantle from O’Sullivan, and Stephen Hendry before him, as a potential, long-term world number one, and I’m not sure too much has changed in the months since. If this outstanding operator can find anything close to his best snooker with the BBC cameras back on him, he’s going to be very dangerous. Given my preference for the bottom half of the draw where he ought to have far too much for Michael Holt in the first round proper, 9/1 rates a fair bet in my book. Beware old master Higgins Joining Wu in the staking plan is JOHN HIGGINS who will face Artemijs Zizins first up having once again confirmed there is life left in the old dog when back to form with a run to the final of the International Championship, where he might well have beaten the red-hot Wilson were it not for a missed blue late on in that match.

John Higgins remains a potent force

When we look back at last season’s World Championship, we shouldn’t forget that Higgins was only a couple of frames away from what would’ve been a ninth Crucible final, playing brilliantly well across two days against an on-song Murphy. That came at the end of another long season which was the epitome of consistency and excellence, Higgins reaching a number of semi-finals and three major finals, including at the Masters, where he again lost to Wilson having perhaps ran out of steam following gruelling victories over Zhao and Trump earlier that week. What it once again highlighted is that even into his fifties, Higgins remains one of the very best all-round performers in the game when anything close to his best, with his scoring seemingly as strong as ever and his safety game close to peerless. Of the Class of 92, it’s fair to say Higgins is currently top of the pile. That he hasn’t really fired in York in more recent years could be a cause for concern, but one might’ve said the same of London and the Masters, never the most welcoming of places for a Scot, until he put that theory to bed last January. There is no reason why he can’t do the same in York. And Higgins still has three UK Championship wins on his CV, hardly chump change, while he has lost in deciders to Trump and Murphy in the last two renewals in matches that could have easily gone his way. He didn’t play badly on either occasion. Unlike in previous years when Higgins has opted to play in everything, I quite like the fact he hasn’t been as busy this term, and that appeared to help in China when pushing Wilson all the way in a tournament into which he seemed to grow, rather than fall away at the finish. I’m hopeful we will see a hungry animal in York, and while the big finals he has lost more recently does make it hard to justify a big win stake, each-way terms (half the odds to reach the final) nonetheless make Higgins an appealing proposition at 20/1. Preview posted at 16:10 GMT on 26/11/26 ALSO READ: Nick Metcalfe on what awaits in York

Kyren Wilson