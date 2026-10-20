Mark Allen hints at retirement after defeat on return to action in Belfast

The 40-year-old had delayed his return to the table having last been seen losing his World Championship semi-final in heartbreaking fashion when a simple black rattled the jaws.

That saw him surrender his advantage over eventual champion Wu Yize and Allen had withdrawn from several tournaments before turning out against Brown, his compatriot and close friend.

Allen won the first frame of a scrappy, tense match which both players appeared to find difficult. It was Brown though who took control and went on to win 4-2, an important result in the context of his own season.

But matters soon turned to the wellbeing of Allen, who has faced challenges off the table.

"Not good, if I’m honest," Allen told TNT Sports of how he felt during the match against Brown. "Really overwhelmed. I’m in a bad place at the minute. Even just to go out there was tough.

"I think if I wasn’t playing Jordan I wouldn’t have come back. I felt like, if I was going to play one last time, playing here at the Waterfront where it all started in 2005, against one of my best mates, I thought that was no better way to sign out.

"I’ve been flooded with support, but problems are within. I just don’t see a future in snooker, if I’m honest. It’s sad to say because it’s all I’ve loved to do since I was 12, but the last few months have been really difficult and it’s put snooker into perspective for me. At the minute, I’m just trying to survive."

TNT Sports presenter Rachel Casey, visibly emotional, embraced Allen before telling him: "I know it's hard, but there is always a road back. You have so many friends, there are so many people there for you. And I really want you to know that. Everyone is behind you, Mark. Always."

Brown, among Allen's closest friends, added: "There's more important things to life than snooker. That was easily the hardest match I've ever had to deal with. Even though Mark's going through it, I feel like I was going through it. Just to reiterate what you said there, we're all behind him first and foremost.

"To see Mark back playing... I'm trying to get myself together here, but it's hard. It's hard seeing him like that. The first words I uttered to him were in the practice room before the match, and you could just tell he was sort of anxious about today.

"I don't even know what to say. I'm lost for words. I've missed him, I love him. A great guy, through and through."