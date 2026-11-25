Nick Metcalfe returns for a new snooker column, looking ahead to one of the sport's great tournaments, the UK Championship in York.
Kyren Wilson is having the time of his snooker life right now.
To win three tournaments in a row in this sport is, frankly, a monstrous achievement.
Wilson has lifted trophies at the Northern Ireland Open, International Championship and Champion of Champions in recent weeks.
There's no question that the Kettering man is playing the best snooker in the game right now.
Next stop, York. Twelve months ago, it was a deeply unhappy place for Wilson and very uncomfortable viewing for the rest of us.
The cue that Wilson had won the world title with in 2024 was damaged while being refurbished at the start of last season. And when he lost 6-4 to Elliott Slessor at the first-round stage at the Barbican, he cut a desolate figure when speaking to reporters after the match.
"I'm just very lost at the minute," Wilson said. "You were very close to seeing someone have a mental breakdown out there."
As it transpired, we saw yet again how quickly snooker fortunes can turn. The following month, Wilson was celebrating Masters glory at Alexandra Palace.
Mind you, that Masters success in January was Wilson's last tournament victory before this stunning autumn run, which has in some ways come out of the blue. Wilson certainly didn't pull up many trees with his performances in the first few months of the season.
But after being the last man standing in Belfast, Nanjing and Leicester, the world is Wilson's oyster again. Can he now make it an awesome foursome in York?
Logic says no. This will be a step too far. To be honest, I don't tend to like the chances of players who have just won one tournament before a major, let alone three in a row.
But purple patches from outstanding snooker players can override logic, and you can be sure that nobody will be relishing a match against Wilson at the Barbican.
Where would Wilson's achievement rank in snooker if he does win this UK Championship? Pretty damn high would be my assessment. It's hard to think of much that would match it in recent snooker times.
Stephen Hendry once won five ranking events in a row, but John Major replaced Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister during that run, so we're going back a while.
Hendry spoilt us, of course, when it came to great achievements in the sport, including the winning of five world titles in a row.
The Class of 92 stars – Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams – have put many special deeds on the list too. Not least O'Sullivan winning the world title in 2013 having stepped away from the sport for almost the entire season.
But given the levels of competition in snooker right now, in 2026, another tournament win for Wilson at the Barbican would be spectacular.
Wilson is actually third favourite behind Zhao Xintong and Judd Trump with most bookmakers to win the 2026 UK Championship.
It's hard to argue with any real vigour against that ordering, because Zhao and Trump are such redoubtable customers.
But both will need to improve on what we've seen of late, with Zhao only reaching one tournament final so far this season and Trump looking well off the pace in the three events Wilson has just won, beaten by Martin O'Donnell, Fan Zhengyi and Jak Jones respectively.
Mark Selby remains one of the great horses for courses competitors in the sport. The Leicester man claimed the UK title last year, beating Trump in a dramatic final.
The two players who contested that memorable world final in May – winner Wu Yize and runner-up Shaun Murphy – will both be eyeing up a deep run.
And what about O'Sullivan? Answers on a postcard please. If we see the same O'Sullivan as at recent tournaments – he truly did cut a sorry figure when losing 4-0 to Murphy at the Champion of Champions – he's got next to no chance.
But as Murphy said, there's a snooker player in there. In fact, there's a snooker genius in there. No serious observer of this sport would ever dare rule the greatest of them all from finding inspiration again on the big stage.
But if Wilson beats the field again, to get his hands on more silverware, we'll have to reach for the thesaurus. It would be a quite outrageous snooker feat.
UK Championship sees season step up a gear
York is always a joy. I'm biased because it's a former alma mater of mine, but surely most would agree that there are few finer places to visit in the country.
Whether it's gazing up at the towering Minster, wandering down the historic Shambles or being royally ripped off at the Christmas markets, snooker people can't resist its charms at this time of year.
And it still feels like the season steps up a gear when the main stages of this tournament begin.
They've been going at it on the main tour since late June, so nearly half a year ago, but for many watchers this will be the first snooker they've seen since Wu's Sheffield glory.
Part of that is down to the sheer gravitas of the tournament and its weight of history, going back to 1977. But it's also because the BBC are back in the game.
Whether you love or loathe the Beeb (I reckon love still wins, and probably hands down) the corporation has a pull and a reach that's hard to match.
So batten down the hatches and settle in for what promises to be another special week in north Yorkshire.
The 50th UK Championship will be the winter warmer we all need.
- Still to come ahead of the UK Championship: Nick Metcalfe's interview with Shaun Murphy