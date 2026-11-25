Kyren Wilson is having the time of his snooker life right now.

To win three tournaments in a row in this sport is, frankly, a monstrous achievement.

Wilson has lifted trophies at the Northern Ireland Open, International Championship and Champion of Champions in recent weeks.

There's no question that the Kettering man is playing the best snooker in the game right now.

Next stop, York. Twelve months ago, it was a deeply unhappy place for Wilson and very uncomfortable viewing for the rest of us.

The cue that Wilson had won the world title with in 2024 was damaged while being refurbished at the start of last season. And when he lost 6-4 to Elliott Slessor at the first-round stage at the Barbican, he cut a desolate figure when speaking to reporters after the match.

"I'm just very lost at the minute," Wilson said. "You were very close to seeing someone have a mental breakdown out there."

As it transpired, we saw yet again how quickly snooker fortunes can turn. The following month, Wilson was celebrating Masters glory at Alexandra Palace.

Mind you, that Masters success in January was Wilson's last tournament victory before this stunning autumn run, which has in some ways come out of the blue. Wilson certainly didn't pull up many trees with his performances in the first few months of the season.

But after being the last man standing in Belfast, Nanjing and Leicester, the world is Wilson's oyster again. Can he now make it an awesome foursome in York?

Logic says no. This will be a step too far. To be honest, I don't tend to like the chances of players who have just won one tournament before a major, let alone three in a row.

But purple patches from outstanding snooker players can override logic, and you can be sure that nobody will be relishing a match against Wilson at the Barbican.