Snooker results: Kyren Wilson wins the Masters with 10-6 win over John Higgins at Alexandra Palace

Kyren Wilson became Masters champion for the first time with a 10-6 defeat of John Higgins in Sunday's final at Alexandra Palace.

Wilson was a beaten finalist at Ally Pally 12 months ago, just as he was in 2018, but despite the low quality of what proved to be an ultimately disappointing final, it was one the 34-year-old had control of from the moment he led 3-1. Those first four frames would end up shaping the whole match, Higgins closing in on a 2-0 lead until missing a red with the spider and allowing Wilson to clear the table with 58, pinching the frame on the black. And when Wilson won the fourth frame in identical fashion, Higgins having this time missed a regulation red to centre, the writing already appeared to be on the wall.

John Higgins at the table as Kyren Wilson watches on

To his credit, Higgins fought back to level at 3-3, edging a couple of close frames, but he was still struggling to score heavily, and Wilson showed him how it was done when finishing the afternoon with back-to-back centuries to give himself a two-frame cushion going into the evening session. Higgins resumed with a run of 71 to get back within one, only to miss a black off the spot in the following frame, just as he did in frame 12 having survived a couple of scares in the previous frame from a long way in front. All that meant Wilson was 7-5 to the good at the mid-session interval, still with a two-frame advantage to keep his opponent at arms length, and Higgins had nothing left after the break. A couple of wayward attempts at long pots signalled his race was run, and Wilson was able to enjoy a relatively comfortable run to the winning line.

A break of 78 moved him within a frame of glory, and though Higgins managed to delay the party by winning a sixth frame, he never looked likely to repeat his comeback heroics of earlier in the week. Wilson needed a few bites of the cherry to finish the job in frame 16, but he was eventually able to savour his victory as Higgins graciously offered his hand and a few warm words at the end of the match. Wilson told the BBC afterwards: "In 2018 I lost in the final and cried. I'm trying not to cry now as it means so much to me. "It was just an absolute dogfight, and I tried to be as dogged as John has been over the years "I'm glad he's managed to give me one for a change. "I never make it easy for myself, I always seem to do it the hard way. I don't know why, it frustrates the hell out of me, but I will always give it my all. "Even if I'm struggling I will fight until the end until I finally get my hands on some silverware."

