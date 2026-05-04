Wu Yize wins World Snooker Championship final with epic 18-17 victory over Shaun Murphy at the Crucible

Wu Yize outlasted Shaun Murphy in a pulsating World Championship final at the Crucible, eventually prevailing 18-17 to become the second Chinese world champion in as many years.

A match that delivered one of the best finals in Crucible history came to a thrilling conclusion in the final act of this most memorable of championships, Murphy forcing a deciding frame with a nerveless clearance under pressure after Wu had missed a simple black when closing in on victory. Murphy briefly kept his hopes of becoming a multiple world champion alive, but his efforts were in vain as Wu enjoyed a kind run of the balls when playing safe in the decider and then found a brilliant red to centre which paved the way for a match and tournament winning break of 85.

Speaking via a translator, Wu said: "I think it was (my) belief. I'm so happy I could play well today. "My parents are the true champions. Since I made the decision to drop out of school, my dad has been by my side. My mum is also going through a lot. "They are the source of my strength, I love them so much." Addressing the fans, who cheered 'Wu' as he won the title, he said: "At the beginning I had a misunderstanding, I thought they were booing me! But then they were cheering me on. "I can't thank you all enough. No matter who you support, I think the love for snooker is mutual." Wu had started the day apparently in control of the match, 10-7 to the good having carved out a three-frame advantage on a barmy opening day of the final which had seen him race 3-0 ahead and then find himself 4-3 behind as Murphy offered a taste of what was to come.

Shaun Murphy and Wu Yize before the World Championship final

The 2005 champion reeled off five frames in a row in a breathless start to Monday's third session, the contest turned on its head and Murphy suddenly back in front at 12-10. But the pendulum kept swinging, and Wu displayed the resolve that would later help him realise a lifelong dream when finding runs of 64 and 61 to claim the final three frames of the afternoon to get his nose back in front before the final session. From there it was more of the same, both men delivering a standard of play that made a mockery of the situation. When Murphy thumped in the final black to record a fine steal in the 30th frame and once again draw level, it was evident there would be no clear path to victory for either, but the Englishman looked to have finally run his race when missing a straightforward red on 45 in frame 33, allowing Wu to hand out more punishment with a brilliant 91. But only moments later it was roles reversed, Murphy displaying nerves of steel and the heart of a lion to summon up one final effort, a clearance to the pink setting up a grandstand finish which sent the packed Crucible crowd into raptures. A thumping long red gave him first chance, but when he lost the cue ball soon after, a rare bout of safety play ensued until Wu brazenly broke the deadlock with yet another sizzling pot. Within minutes, he would be world champion.

The two players embrace