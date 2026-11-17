Neal Foulds is back with his latest column after Kyren Wilson's hat-trick of big wins, while Ronnie O'Sullivan is in action at the Snooker 900 next week.

A month really is a long time in sport, and Kyren Wilson is testament to that having just picked up his third straight tournament win in a golden run that started at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast at the end of October. In the less than a month, in fact, Kyren has banked three big prizes, in the process catapulting himself to number two on the One Year List having at one stage found himself in real danger of slipping out of the top 16 for the World Championship, meaning he might well have needed to qualify for the Crucible. I watched Kyren in the early part of early season and it was clear he was struggling, especially with his cue, which makes those recent achievements even more remarkable. He needed big results to get back on track, and has delivered on the table when his back really was against the wall. Judd Trump achieved a similar feat when completing a quick-fire hat-trick back in 2023, albeit his three wins all came in ranking events, whereas the Champion of Champions that Kyren has just won is not. Nonetheless, Kyren doesn’t need to be concerned about his ranking now. What he has been concerned with is making the most of his good form after winning in Belfast, and I think his approach since speaks to his mentality and just what a great champion he is. Wilson work ethic sets him apart Kyren could have easily skipped the International Championship in China straight after Belfast, with so many big tournaments upcoming in the UK, but he was mature enough to sense the need to fill his boots when his form was there, to strike while the iron was hot.

Kyren Wilson shows no signs of slowing down

Still, winning three on the bounce, one of them a long fight to Nanjing away, takes some doing, however good you are and however hot your form is. But that's Kyren Wilson. His work ethic and hunger to be successful is second to none, and every credit must go to him. We often see people drift in and out of form, and that’s just sport, but sometimes players, rightly or wrongly, celebrate and enjoy those big wins, and their form can suffer for a short time thereafter. There has been none of that from Kyren. It’s all been about winning, and that’s what separates the likes of him, Judd and Stephen Hendry back in the day. You’d put the mighty Ronnie O’Sullivan in that category, too, but there was always something a little bit different about Ronnie. As for Kyren, there are Hendry vibes about what is he doing on the table at the moment, and perhaps that’s why, in his own words, ‘he isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.’ We all remember Stephen in his pomp and how crowds would rally for the underdog David against Hendry's Goliath, where he would now be one of the most popular faces in snooker. Kyren has got a long way to go to match Stephen’s record on the table, but there is definitely a tunnel-vision will to win there that was in the blood of so many past great champions. That can’t be a bad thing. Hungry Wilson happy to play the villain I think where Kyren has let himself down a little is with occasional outbursts or the odd misjudged comment, and his recent show of frustration in a match with Liam Highfield in China was poor behaviour on his part. But he knows that, and was quick to apologise afterwards. I certainly don’t think any of that was personal, more born out of frustration and a desperation to succeed. It might not win him many friends, but it’s a character trait that is helping him win lots of matches. For a couple of years now, snooker has been crying out for some of the British players to step up to the plate after watching Zhao Xintong and Wu Yize make it back-to-back World Championship wins for China. Those two Chinese stars currently hold the top two spots in the world rankings, with Judd having gone off the boil somewhat and Ronnie less of a consistent force these days. Kyren, and Mark Selby, have indeed answered the call, and it makes for a healthier global game when players from all around the world are pushing one another and competing for these big tournaments, and that number one spot in the rankings.

Mark Selby is enjoying a good season

Kyren will get a break now before the UK Championship, and how he spends these next few weeks may well determine how he goes in York. He’s already on record as saying he hasn’t yet been able to celebrate his win in Belfast, so there is some catching up to do there. But York is a big deal for him, a Triple Crown event in a city where he has yet to really make his mark. It’s now the only Triple Crown missing from his CV in order for him to complete the full set, and it is an opportunity for him to show the casual snooker fan that he is now top dog, with BBC Snooker returning to our terrestrial screens for the first time since the spring. I would personally be surprised were Kyren able to keep this run going much longer, but if he can and were to produce another deep run in York, you couldn’t argue with the general feeling that he is currently the best player in the world. Knowing Kyren, that will be a huge motivating factor for him, but the UK Championship takes plenty of winning, and he’ll need to be every bit as good in York as he has been over the past few weeks. The final point I want to make about Kyren is that while he can be a marmite-type figure to some, you can only admire what he’s achieved in the sport, and in life, from humble beginnings. Kyren didn’t have things easy growing up when trying to make his way. He doesn’t come from a particularly privileged background – in fact, life was tough for his family, with his father suffering serious, long-stranding health problems, meaning lots of sacrifices were needed just for Kyren to attend tournaments as a junior, given the amount of travelling and the expense involved. There are others who had things far easier and have achieved much less, and Kyren’s success is down to sacrifice, hard work, and drive. He deserves every bit of success that comes his way, and I’m sure there is much more to come. O'Sullivan in action ahead of York We’ll see him in York, as we will the great O’Sullivan. I’ll actually see Ronnie before then, as will those of you planning to watch the Snooker 900 Crucible Cup on Pluto TV next week.

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