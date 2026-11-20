Richard Mann considers whether next week's UK Championship could be Ronnie O'Sullivan's last roll of the dice, while Judd Trump and Wu Yize also come under the microscope.

Can the real Judd Trump please stand up? When Judd Trump won the UK Championship for a second time in the December of 2024, he was the undisputed king of the baize. The world number one and at 35 years of age, with potentially his best years ahead of him. Two years on and Trump will return to York having lost his position at the top of the rankings, and without a ranking title success since February when he claimed first prize at the German Masters. It’s a further 14 months back to his previous ranking title victory, that UK Championship success of 2024. So, the now 37-year-old is back in York, in a city which for a while wasn’t so kind to him, desperate to recapture his best form, seeking some level of inspiration and to find that piece of the jigsaw that has been missing from his game. It’s not as if Trump has fallen off the rails, that his game has eluded him to the extent punters wouldn’t fancy him to win a big one very soon. After all, it was as recently as August that Trump won the lucrative invitational Shanghai Masters, beating current man-of-the moment Kyren Wilson 11-6 in a one-sided final. Only last season, aside from winning in Berlin, Trump contested four more major finals, including back here in York when just finding Mark Selby too strong in his bid for back-to-back UK Championship titles. Having also made the semi-finals in 2023, York suddenly has the feel of Trump’s comfort blanket. And perhaps he needs that having suffered some brutal defeats this term, with his last three losses all coming in deciding frames.

Both players before last year's final

There have been a good few of those defeats for Trump to stomach in the last few seasons, the type of body blow that leaves a mark. Moreover, these are the matches that Trump more often than not found a way to win when dominating the sport, victories that do wonders for a player’s confidence and carry you into tournaments when not at your best. Last-four finishes at the British Open and Shenzhen Open confirm Trump isn’t far away, but by his own high standards, it hasn’t been good enough. He doesn’t look as formidable as he once did, as deadly among the balls, as rock-solid in the pressure moments. Back in York for the first Triple Crown of the season, with a heavy haul of ranking points needed, now would be the ideal time for Trump to get back to himself. Can the real Judd Trump please stand up? O’Sullivan braced for last stand in York If Trump returns to York next week hoping for some inspiration, what about Ronnie O’Sullivan? Nobody has dominated the Barbican quite like O’Sullivan, and his eight UK Championship wins is a record unlikely to be broken. Between 2014 and 2018, O’Sullivan was almost untouchable in the old capital, picking up first prize on three occasions and reaching another final, having been absent in 2015. Even as his star began to wane, O’Sullivan was too strong for all comers back here in 2023, before a pair of subsequent first-round defeats sadly mirrored what has become a more regular occurrence as The Rocket approaches his 51st birthday. O’Sullivan will arrive in York for his latest UK Championship bid on the back of a 4-0 Champion of Champions thumping at the hands of Shaun Murphy, a result which would’ve strung. In fact, he hasn’t won a match since beating Mark Selby in the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open back in August – a notable result, it must be said – and while much has been made of the number of tournaments he has opted to skip, he played in Belfast and in Leicester, and fell at the first hurdle on both occasions.

Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates in York

O’Sullivan has long made no secret of the fact the UK Championship is his favourite event to play. While he has pulled out of the Masters in each of the last two years, he has played in the last 10 renewals of this. He’ll be keyed up to do well, or at least find some form and win a match or two, and one wonders whether he might almost view this as one last roll of the dice. If O’Sullivan can’t play well in York, in his fortress the Barbican, then where can he? Nobody is doubting his genius, his legacy has long been etched into the history books, but there is an insatiable greed in O’Sullivan that very few talk about. No snooker player has won more trophies, earned more money, made more century breaks, and received as much adulation as Ronnie O’Sullivan has. And when you watch him battling with the table, fighting with his own game, his own obsession with perfection, it’s clear to see this isn’t a man content with the prospect of waving the white flag and deciding enough is enough. O’Sullivan still wants more. And why, when he’s the greatest snooker player that ever lived, wouldn’t he? While that fire is still burning inside him, and I’m damn sure it is, I’d be mad to rule out another O’Sullivan resurgence. You would be, too. Wu Yize must carry world champion tag The coming week is a big one for Wu Yize, his first Triple Crown since becoming world champion at the Crucible back in the spring. It will be a special time for Wu as well. Snooker ramps up a gear at this time of year, with the BBC cameras back on him for the first time since Sheffield – and these are moments to savour in a player’s career. But being a first-time world champion is never easy. Just ask Luca Brecel. With that tag comes extra pressure, extra responsibility, and a target on your back that wasn’t there before. In the early throes of the new season, it did appear as if Wu was feeling it, or at least suffering a hangover from the Crucible as he experienced a number of early exits to kick off the new campaign on the wrong foot.

Crucible glory for Wu Yize