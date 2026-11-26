Selby beat Judd Trump to claim his third UK Championship title 12 months ago, and is a tournament winner already this season having won the China Open in August, while Trump, who has drawn Hossein Vafaei or Ben Mertens, picked up first prize at the Shanghai Masters earlier in the campaign.

Nevertheless, all eyes will be on Ronnie O'Sullivan who will play Jack Lisowski should the latter get past Mark Joyce on Judgement Day.

O'Sullivan has struggled for results of late, but his eight UK Championship victories is a record, and he generally saves his best snooker for York.

Man-of-the moment Kyren Wilson has a tough opening match against Fan Zhengyi, while veterans John Higgins and Mark Williams have drawn Artemijs Zizins and Stephen Maguire respectively.