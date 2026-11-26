Mark Selby will begin his UK Championship defence in York against Matt Selt, while Ronnie O'Sullivan will meet Jack Lisowski.
Selby beat Judd Trump to claim his third UK Championship title 12 months ago, and is a tournament winner already this season having won the China Open in August, while Trump, who has drawn Hossein Vafaei, picked up first prize at the Shanghai Masters earlier in the campaign.
Nevertheless, all eyes will be on O'Sullivan who will play the dangerous Lisowski in a mouthwatering tie.
O'Sullivan has struggled for results of late, but his eight UK Championship victories is a record, and he generally saves his best snooker for York.
Man-of-the moment Kyren Wilson has a tough opening match against Fan Zhengyi, while veterans John Higgins and Mark Williams have drawn Artemijs Zizins and Stephen Maguire respectively.
World champion Wu plays Michael Holt.
UK Championship draw in full
First Quarter
- (1) Mark Selby vs Matthew Selt
- (16) Chang Bingyu vs Zhou Yuelong
- (8) Kyren Wilson vs Fan Zhengyi
- (9) Mark Williams vs Stephen Maguire
Second Quarter
- (4) Neil Robertson vs Liam Highfield
- (13) Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jack Lisowski
- (5) Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei
- (12) Chris Wakelin vs Joe O'Connor
Third Quarter
- (2) Wu Yize vs Michael Holt
- (15) Ali Carter vs Ding Junhui
- (7) Shaun Murphy vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- (10) Barry Hawkins vs Tom Ford
Fourth Quarter
- (3) Zhao Xintong vs Dylan Emery
- (14) Xiao Guodong vs Zhang Anda
- (6) John Higgins vs Artemijs Zizins
- (11) Mark Allen vs Yuan Sijun
How to watch the UK Championship
- Live coverage is free on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, or via subscription on TNT Sports and HBO Max.