We spoke to some of the sport's biggest stars, including Shaun Murphy, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Mark Allen, Barry Hawkins, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson to get their thoughts on whether they’d like to see the legendary snooker game show return to prime-time TV – and if so, who would host it.

Filmed ahead of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, the players felt it could help boost the popularity of the game once again as well as being a fitting tribute to the late, great John Virgo.

Originally fronted by Jim Davidson alongside Virgo, Big Break played a huge role in bringing snooker into the mainstream during the 1980s and 1990s and was last screened over 20 years ago.

A revival could once again showcase the personalities and characters within the sport to a wider audience.

The big questions: