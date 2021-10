Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

This was a fair maiden on balance and the winner, Siesta Beach, put her experience to good use to score in straightforward fashion, while a couple of those in behind caught the eye with a view to picking up a race before the end of the season. One such example is the Ger Lyons-trained Knocklane Lass, who left her debut form well behind to fill the runner-up spot. Held up in the early stages by Colin Keane, she was ridden over two furlongs out and briefly had to wait for a gap before finishing strongly to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner. Knocklane Lass shaped as if needing a stiffer test of stamina and she will be suited by stepping up to seven furlongs. She should have a bigger effort in the locker with that in mind and it will be a surprise if she can’t win a similar event in the coming weeks.

Bint Elmalek was seemingly connections' second string on debut at Newmarket last month, but shaped a fair bit more encouragingly than the first string did, so it was no surprise to see her start favourite in a weaker race at Catterick. For all she could only finish fourth, she remains a filly to be positive about, as another slow start badly hampered her chances once again. As a result, she was left in a position that horses rarely defy at Catterick, always on the backfoot and starting to hang when making headway a furlong out. Bint Elmalek finished with running left at the line, though, and he slow start and nature to hang can be put down to greenness for now. She has an attractive pedigree and looks well up to winning a race of this nature before the year is out, while she'll likely stay middle distances next season.

Making his debut for William Haggas, Mandobi was clearly in need of the experience but shaped well in finishing second to another newcomer Franz. Slowly into his stride, Mandobi ran green when shaken up before making headway entering the final furlong and then finishing best of all, without his rider really going for him, to be beaten just half a length. By Iffraaj, Mandobi is a half-brother to three other winners for the same stable, including four-year-old Midraar who won a couple of handicaps at Wolverhampton earlier this year, while his dam is a useful daughter of the 1000 Guineas winner Ameerat. Sure to improve for that first experience, Mandobi looks a useful prospect for next season.

Boundless Ocean doesn't jump off the page looking at his pedigree but he attracted support on debut and looked the likeliest winner for most of the race. He was soon in a prominent position and raced close up to the pace for much of the way, produced to lead entering the final furlong but collared only close home by another promising newcomer who came from much further back. Boundless Ocean is entered in the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday and, while that might be a step too far and too soon, he looks a banker for a maiden before the year is out.

Jonjo O'Neill's Prince Escalus was an unlucky loser at Wetherby on Wednesday and he could well make amends next time out. Dropped to a bare two miles for the first time since novice hurdling, he showed he had the speed for the test at a flat track on good ground and he would've won but for hanging right before the turn for home. He almost got back up in the shadow of the post once headed but his trainer can take plenty of positives from this display - notably his jumping at a good pace which bodes well. He'll have options now but stiffer tests of stamina - whether over this trip at a tougher track or back up in distance - can see him get in the winners' enclosure for the first time over fences.

Adam West's Gilbert was under pressure a long way out in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Nursery Handicap at Leicester but he stuck on nicely for a never-nearer fourth. The ground had dried out to good to soft which went against him, as his previous improvement at Brighton had come on soft conditions, and a return to more testing ground in the next few weeks should be of a benefit to him. Presumably he will be out again before the turf season ends, given his apparent preference for softer turf, and while he very much looks to have the stamina for a mile at this stage he could well drop back to seven as long as conditions were in his favour. There's a 0-60 nursery back at Leicester later this month (October 25) which could well appeal to connections if the weather has turned nasty by then.

