Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

By Timeform
20:13 · MON September 13, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

Cephalus

Third, 1m handicap, Kempton, Monday 13 September

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Cephalus didn't show much in minor and maiden company in his first three starts, but he has caught the eye somewhat on both of his starts in nurseries on the all-weather. Given what he had achieved on the track, an opening mark of 64 looked on the high side, but he travelled as though it wasn't beyond him when finishing sixth at Kempton nine days ago, and he confirmed that impression once again here.

He again scuppered his chances leaving the stalls, another slow start immediately putting him on the back foot, but he travelled very well in the rear, still positioned in last place at halfway but making good headway on the inner round the bend entering the home straight. Cephalus was kept to the inside for a run on the cut-away around two furlongs out and he showed a nice turn of foot to get into contention, looking very threatening around a furlong from home and holding every chance. He kept to his task well but his earlier move into contention from an unpromising position seemingly told in the closing stages. Cephalus certainly travels through his races like a well-handicapped horse and, provided he can break on terms, he is more than capable of winning a similar event.

