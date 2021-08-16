Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

By Timeform
17:16 · TUE September 07, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

New Dimension

Won, 7f novice, Leicester, Tuesday 7 September

It isn’t often winners appear in this column, though it was hard not to be anything but very impressed by New Dimension’s winning debut. Admittedly, the bare form is ordinary at best, as he only got up late in the day to overhaul one who had shown just fair form, but New Dimension is expected to improve significantly for this initial experience.

He was green in the paddock beforehand, letting everyone know he was there while also sweating up (it was a hot day, however), and he again displayed his inexperience when missing the break leaving the stalls. That instantly put him on the back foot and Ryan Moore was urging New Dimension along from the outset to keep in touch, but it was the big move he made when the penny began to drop around two furlongs out which very much caught the eye. New Dimension instantly made up several lengths and always appeared to be getting there in the closing stages, Moore having to revert to the whip a few times but he was ultimately on top at the line. He has no fancy entries and he could be a more long-term project given his trainers typical approach, but nonetheless, New Dimension is a horse to keep an eye on moving forward.

