Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Pagero

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Five-runner handicap hurdles in May aren't usually races of note but there was a decent contest at Ludlow on Monday and it could pay to follow Pagero next time.
Pagero had to settle for third on his first start since October, but he shaped with plenty of promise and ought to do better with this run under his belt.
Pagero was held up off the steady gallop but he caught the eye travelling best on the turn in to the straight. He held every chance at the second-last but was untidy at that obstacle and was unable to quicken as Takeit Easy kept on well to make it back-to-back wins over course and distance.
Pagero has clearly returned from a break in decent heart and, as he is at least as effective over two and a half miles, connections will have plenty of options over the summer.
May 17-23 - Check out last week's eyecatchers from Timeform including Bezzas Lad.
May 10-16 - We round up the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.