Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Pagero

Five-runner handicap hurdles in May aren't usually races of note but there was a decent contest at Ludlow on Monday and it could pay to follow Pagero next time.

Pagero had to settle for third on his first start since October, but he shaped with plenty of promise and ought to do better with this run under his belt.

Pagero was held up off the steady gallop but he caught the eye travelling best on the turn in to the straight. He held every chance at the second-last but was untidy at that obstacle and was unable to quicken as Takeit Easy kept on well to make it back-to-back wins over course and distance.

Pagero has clearly returned from a break in decent heart and, as he is at least as effective over two and a half miles, connections will have plenty of options over the summer.